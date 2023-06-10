Mount Comfort Presbyterian marks 195th anniversary with eyes to the future

The corner of Mount Comfort and Rupple Road in Fayetteville would make a perfect Starbucks location, admits Pastor Becky Purcell. But Mount Comfort Presbyterian Church takes every opportunity to show passersby that the historic church is still in business in 2023 and has no plans to give up its grounds.

Most recently, that took the form of a celebration marking its 195th birthday.

The events June 4 were a test drive for "the big one" in five years, adds church historian Dan McConnell, but he agrees that "as much activity as we can show here, the more we do, the more people are going to know we're alive and well."

Purcell was hired by the congregation to help the church recover from covid -- and she says that that "truly special" group of people will keep Mount Comfort Presbyterian strong for years to come.

When the pandemic hit, the church decided to worship via Zoom, she explains.

"They never got Wi-Fi in the sanctuary, but they did get it in the old school house, they did invest in a large television, so they had the ability to gather via Zoom," she says. "And that small congregation stayed connected that way."

Without a physical presence, Purcell says, passersby began to wonder if the church was nothing more than an historic site.

"The core of the congregation was sustaining itself, but they weren't shining out from the space in a witness to the community," she says. "So we got a team of people to walk around the grounds with me, looking at that as a sacred space, a place of witness. They saw why that wasn't clear."

And they set out to be more visible.

According to the church website, the community of Mount Comfort was founded in 1828 and served as a way station for the Native Americans forced west on the Trail of Tears. The Far West Seminary opened in a brick church at Mount Comfort about 1835 and was chartered in 1844. The brick building burned before the school could start classes, but a new school, named Ozark Institute, opened in 1845 and continued operations up and to and again after the Civil War. The Mount Comfort grounds were used as a military camp by both sides during the war, took in wounded as a hospital site, and saw several Civil War soldiers buried in the adjacent cemetery.

"The one most fascinating thing to keep in mind about Mount Comfort is there would be no University of Arkansas without the earlier educational institutions that spawned from Mount Comfort like the Far West Seminary and Ozark Institute," says Ben Henbest, who has three sets of great-great-great grandparents buried in the Mount Comfort Cemetery. "And that is a trademark of Presbyterians and their educational initiatives."

Nowadays, the church covers 100% of costs for several young members to attend summer camp, says Dorothy Ashworth, the church's treasurer and event coordinator. But there's also significant community outreach in the form of a large garden where produce is grown and shared through the Mount Comfort Church of Christ food pantry and others. Last year, she says, that amounted to 4,200 pounds of fresh vegetables, grown by friends of the church, Master Gardener Virginia Elmore and sometimes Americorps volunteers.

It's all part of what Ashworth calls "sacred ground," where visitors come "to sit under the big oak tree in a swing and just look at the garden," to pray, to walk the cemetery and to use the old schoolhouse for baby showers, class reunions and neighborhood meetings.

Clearly, whatever the congregation is doing, it's working. Although the core is small -- 30 to 35 a week, Ashworth estimates -- the 195th anniversary celebration drew in close to 100 for worship and lunch and another 50 or more for afternoon activities.

"I was kind of amazed," says Ashworth. "I wondered how they all heard about it! But it was social media, news, banners, having family there and having ancestors buried there. We're really blessed to have had such a great foundation to build on."

"Mount Comfort Presbyterian is very much aware of its historic roots, but not bound by them," adds Purcell. "And that is a truly unique perspective for a church that is so historic. It has played prominent roles in history -- both in education and community. And those two pillars of life are still strong at Mount Comfort Presbyterian."

FYI

Go online

Visit www.mtcomfort.net.

Barry Trippet of Pea Ridge plays Amazing Grace on bagpipes after services at Mount Comfort Presbyterian Church Sunday June 4, 2023. The church celebrated 195 years Sunday.



Guests look at artifacts displayed by the Arkansas Archeological Survey at Mount Comfort Presbyterian Church Sunday June 4, 2023. The church celebrated 195 years Sunday.



