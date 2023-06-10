Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Friday she will no longer be able to skip classes to draw attention to climate change because she's graduating from high school. Thunberg, 20, started staging Friday protests outside the Swedish parliament during school hours in 2018. Teenagers from around the world followed her lead, creating an international student movement called Fridays for Future. In a tweet, Thunberg vowed to continue protesting regardless, saying, "The fight has only just begun." "We are still moving in the wrong direction, where those in power are allowed to sacrifice," Thunberg said. "We're rapidly approaching potential nonlinear ecological and climatic tipping points beyond our control." As a teenager, Thunberg was invited to speak to political and business leaders at U.N. conferences and the World Economic Forum in Davos. She was named Time magazine's youngest Person of the Year in 2019 and received several nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize. For her final school strike at parliament, Thunberg posed with a Swedish-language sign while wearing the cap that high school graduates typically wear in Sweden. American singer-songwriter and poet Patti Smith, who was in Stockholm for a concert, showed up at the demonstration and told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter that she got tears in her eyes when meeting Thunberg. "This is Greta Thunberg, faithfully taking her Friday School Strike for Climate Action. She graduates today, and we extend our gratitude and congratulations," Smith wrote on Instagram. Thunberg has urged the media to focus on other young activists.

David Sedaris is publishing his first children's book, a collaboration with Ian Falconer conceived decades ago and finished shortly before the "Olivia" creator died in March. Toon Books, an imprint of Astra Publishing House, announced this week that "Pretty Ugly" will be published in February. A look at the "age-old question" of what makes people attractive or unattractive, "Pretty Ugly" began 20 years ago as a contribution to the anthology "Little Lit: Strange Stories for Strange Kids." More recently, Toon publisher Françoise Mouly, who helped edit "Little Lit," thought "Pretty Ugly" would work as a standalone book. "With the systematic attacks so-called conservatives are leveling on all those they see as deviant or even just different, it felt urgent to publish a tale with such a clear moral center," Mouly said. "David and Ian agreed and earlier this year, we finalized the editing and design, prepping it for spring 2024 publication. A few weeks before he died, I sent Ian the dummy and -- in true Ian style -- he remarked, "this looks great. I can't wait to see it bound ... and gagged.'"