Naturals snap losing streak

Naturals 6, Cardinals 2

Northwest Arkansas took control with a five-run fifth inning and defeated Springfield to snap a five-game losing streak Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the ninth against Naturals reliever Steven Cruz thanks to three walks. But Cruz got a strikeout and groundout to end the game.

Trailing 1-0, Northwest Arkansas scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take control. Jorge Bonifacio hit his 10th homer of the season, a two-run shot, to give the Naturals the 5-1 lead off Springfield starter Connor Lunn (1-4). Tyler Tolbert and John Rave also added run-scoring doubles and Peyton Wilson had an RBI single in the big inning.

Naturals starter Jonathan Bowlan (1-4) picked up his first win of the season, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Nick Dunn went 3 for 4 and scored a run for the Cardinals, while Jacob Buchberger drove in two runs. Springfield also had its four-game winning streak broken.

NATURALLY SPEAKING: Jose Briceno was activated from the injured list Friday and went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the Naturals' win. He's hitting .245 with no home runs and six RBI in 12 games. Briceno played in 41 games for Class AAA Omaha in 2022.