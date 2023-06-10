Netflix’s password limit pays off





Netflix saw a huge spike in subscriptions in the days after it started cracking down on password sharing, according to an analysis released Friday by the television analytics company Antenna.

The streaming giant posted four of its best days of U.S. acquisition ever, Antenna reported, with nearly 100,000 daily sign-ups on May 26 and May 27, a few days after it started to curb password sharing. It netted 73,000 new daily sign-ups on average after the crackdown, marking a 102% increase over the prior 60-day average. Although cancellations also increased, they were more than offset by new subscriptions, so the ratio of sign-ups to cancels increased as well.

The password-sharing crackdown began May 23, when Netflix started sending emails to members who were known to be sharing accounts outside their household.

"A Netflix account is for use by one household," according to the email update from the company. "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are -- at home, on the go, on holiday -- and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices."

Under the company's new rules, anyone sharing their Netflix account log-in with family members or friends who don't live at the same address must pay an extra $7.99 a month for each additional person. People borrowing the accounts have been redirected to a page showing how to start their own account.





Netflix executives can breathe a sigh of relief with the new U.S. subscription numbers, as the new password-sharing policy carried substantial risk. Some angry users took to social media and threatened to switch to a different streaming platform like Disney Plus or Max (formerly HBO Max).

"This is an important transition for us," Netflix co-Chief Executive Officer Gregory Peters said in the company's recent earnings call. "So we're working hard to make sure that we do it well and as thoughtfully as we can."

The new policy was rolled out after nearly a year of warnings and testing. The American company has been testing its password crackdown abroad over the past year but has long said it would do so in the United States as well.

Results from Canada, which tends to track U.S. viewership patterns, showed that the company's paid membership base grew after the introduction of paid sharing, company executives said in an April letter to shareholders. Revenue growth from that market also accelerated.



