Walmart Inc. is expanding its pilot HIV-outreach program, with plans to put specially trained pharmacists into 80 stores by year's end, a Walmart spokeswoman said Friday.

The pharmacies will be spread over 12 states where people of color and residents in rural areas lack access to, or education about, treatment options.

In November 2021, the Bentonville-based retailer created three specialty pharmacies to provide teams trained in HIV/AIDS medications, along with care coordination and help finding emotional support services from community health workers.

A year later, Walmart added four more of these specialty pharmacies, all in New England. The company also made an HIV prevention and treatment training program available to all its pharmacists and Walmart Health clinicians.

CVS Health and Walgreens have similar programs. All these initiatives are funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, which aims to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that new cases of HIV have fallen 12% since 2017.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $213,167 to the University of Arkansas to research prefabricated wooden structural insulating panel systems, which provide structures with both insulation and structural support.

The university's Community Design Center alongside six solar energy, insulation, timber industry, architectural and construction partners plans to build a mixed-income neighborhood of 30 houses in Sheridan in five to seven prototypes that show how the panels help houses achieve net-zero energy usage.

The project is designed to show that wood and low-carbon designs do not have to be expensive standalone projects.

The panels are to be manufactured locally from upcycled wood waste, and timber byproducts are to be a fuel source through wood gasification, a process that produces a fuel gas from biomass.

The project may begin this fall and conclude in the fall of 2025.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to supporting the wood products and wood energy economies that are the lifeblood of so many people, especially for tribal and disadvantaged rural communities," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday-Friday at 806.39, down 5.06.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 1.5% to lead the index. America's Car-Mart shares fell 4.3%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.