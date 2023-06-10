Sections
June 10, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., Republican presidential candidates. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Alina Habba, attorney to former President Donald Trump; former Attorney General William Barr; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

