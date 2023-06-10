BASEBALL

AL RBI leader placed on IL

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who leads the majors with 55 RBI, has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right oblique discomfort. Alvarez was removed after one at-bat Thursday in a 3-2 loss at Toronto, telling reporters that he initially felt discomfort during batting practice. It's his seventh career IL stint. The 25-year-old outfielder returned to Houston for additional evaluation. Alvarez is hitting .272 with 17 home runs in 57 games. Alvarez ranks second in the AL in home runs and slugging percentage behind Aaron Judge of the Yankees. The Cuban National Series veteran was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made his first All-Star team last season, when he hit .306 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI.

Alonso out 3-4 weeks

New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a bone bruise and a sprain in his left wrist. The Mets placed Alonso, whose 22 home runs lead the majors, on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 8. Alonso was hit in the wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. Alonso traveled to New York for testing on Thursday. X-rays revealed no broken bones, but the Mets will be missing one of the premier power hitters in the game as they try to work their way back into contention in the NL East.

Jays cut controversial pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn't think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. The team now has seven days to trade Bass or put him on waivers. The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from Toronto LGBTQ+ activist leZlie Lee Kam before Friday's game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their fourth annual Pride Weekend celebration. Bass apologized before a May 30 game against Milwaukee, one day after sharing a post on his Instagram calling for boycotts of Target and Bud Light over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community. Bass, 35, is a 12-year veteran who has also played in Japan. He was 0-0 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games.

Lefty receives 80-game ban

Cleveland Guardians left-hander Jaime Arias was suspended for 80 games on Friday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug under the minor league drug program. The 21-year-old tested positive for GW1516, a substance that modifies how a body metabolizes fat, the commissioner's office said. Arias is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in six starts and six relief appearances for Double-A Akron of the Eastern League.

HORSE RACING

Oaks winner takes Acorn

Pretty Mischievous held off Dorth Vader in the stretch to win the $500,000 Acorn Stakes at Belmont Park by a head on Friday. Ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Pretty Mischievous covered the 1 1/16-mile race for 3-year-old fillies in 1:43.33. It was the second straight Grade I win for the Godolphin-owned filly, who won the Kentucky Oaks last month. Off as the 9-5 second choice, Pretty Mischievous returned $5.80, $3.30 and $2.70 in winning for the sixth time in eight starts. She also gave veteran trainer Brendan Walsh his first Grade 1 victory on the New York Racing Association circuit. Dorth Vader paid $8.60 and $5.40 and was four lengths ahead of third-place finisher Occult, who returned $7.90 to show. Dorth Vader, bred in Florida and trained by George Weaver, made her first start since running fifth in the Kentucky Oaks.

GOLF

Swede a surprise leader

Dani Holmqvist shot a career-best 7-under 64 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Jenny Shin and Chinese rookie Yan Liu after the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classi. Two-time ShopRite winner Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall were in a group of five two shots off the lead in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview, close to the casinos in Atlantic City. Having Holmqvist in front is a surprise. The 35-year-old Swede, who has never won on tour, had missed the cut in all five events she played this year. She had five birdies and an eagle playing in the afternoon groupings. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alana Uriell is at 1-under 70. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 2-over 72.

Yuan leads Canadian Open

Carl Yuan moved into position to turn around a forgettable rookie year on the PGA Tour, shooting a 5-under 67 in cool, rainy conditions on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the midway point of the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto. Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance heading into the weekend at Oakdale. He shot 67 and was three shots back of Yuan's two-day total of 9-under 135. Corey Conners, seeking to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954, shot 69 and was one shot back alongside Tyrrell Hatton (64), C.T. Pan (66) and Aaron Rai (69). Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry posted a 69 on Friday and is at 2-under 142 overall. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) struggled with a 78 on Friday and missed the cut with a 8-over 152.

TRACK & FIELD

New record in 5,000 meters

Faith Kipyegon set a world record in the 5,000 meters on Friday, a week after becoming the fastest woman ever over 1,500 meters. The two-time Olympic and world 1,500-meter champion set the world record in the women's 5,000 in just her third elite race over the distance when she won at the Diamond League meet in Paris in 14 minutes, 5.20 seconds. Last week at the Golden Gala meet in Florence, the 29-year-old Kenyan runner lowered the world record in the 1,500 to 3 minutes, 49.11 seconds, taking almost a second off the previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon gave no indicated ahead of the Paris meet that another world record was on her mind, but she powered around the last lap in 61.1 seconds to take 1.42 seconds off the previous mark set by Letesenbet Gidey in 2020. Gidey placed second in 14:07.94, the third-fastest time ever for a woman over the 5,000. Lamecha Girma broke a 19-year-old world record in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase later in the meet. The 22-year-old Ethiopian sped away in the final lap to cross in 7 minutes, 52.11 seconds, taking 1.52 seconds off the record set by Said Saeed Shaheen in 2004.

BASKETBALL

Surgery for Celtics' forward

Celtics forward Grant Williams had surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to be sidelined from basketball activities for the next two months. The team said that Williams, 24, will need 6-8 weeks to recover following the procedure. Williams averaged career highs in minutes (25.9), points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6) during the regular season. But each of those numbers fell during the playoffs as he slipped in and out of the rotation. He is a restricted free agent this summer.

Carl Yuan hits from the fairway on the 16th hole during the second round of the Canadian Open in Toronto, Ontario, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)



Corey Conners of Canada acknowledges the gallery on the 18th hole during second round at the Canadian Open golf championship in Toronto, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Corey Conners, of Canada, tees off on the third hole during second round at the Canadian Open golf championship in Toronto, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Caddie Danny Sahl wears Canada-themed socks as he helps line up a putt for Corey Conners, of Canada, on the eighth green during second round at the Canadian Open golf championship in Toronto, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, laughs on the eighth hole during second round at the Canadian Open golf championship in Toronto, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits on the eighth hole during second round at the Canadian Open golf championship in Toronto, Friday, June 9, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

