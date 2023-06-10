OPINION | Judi Neal: Gratitude changes us and the world around us

A basic spiritual principle is "What you pay attention to grows," or as the Bible says, "As you sow, so shall you reap." (Galatians 6:7).

I grew up in a family of complainers who focused on what was wrong. I remember the first time I met my mother's five sisters, and they spent the whole afternoon in a kind of "woe is me" conversation. It was like looking in a mirror, allowing me to see my own complaining mindset. This experience made me realize that there might be an alternative.

I found that alternative several years later when Oprah Winfrey suggested that listeners keep a gratitude journal. A gratitude journal is a simple practice of writing five things you are grateful for that day, before you go to sleep. After several weeks of doing this, I noticed that I felt more of an inner peace, and the thin, high-pitched whiny voice inside my head was a little quieter.

Tim Sanders, author of Love Is the Killer app, offers a similar practice: "Gratefulness is a muscle, not a feeling. You need to work it out daily. Every morning, give thanks to two people that helped you yesterday and one person that will assist you today. This will focus your mind on what you have, and you'll soon realize you are not alone." In our home, our shared gratitude practice is to say grace before meals, giving thanks for all the good things that bless us.

Quantum physics can help us understand the underlying process of how a focus on gratitude can improve our lives, our relationships, and our well-being. Lothar Schafer was a highly revered physical chemistry professor at the University of Arkansas. He wrote "Infinite Potential: What quantum physics reveals about how we should live." He concluded that consciousness is the basic property of the universe, and that we are a part of that consciousness. More correctly, we are consciousness. The material world arises out of consciousness and falls back into it. Neurobiologists have been seeking consciousness in the brain, but are finding that the brain is in consciousness. We are one with the creator, and therefore are creators.

Therefore, what do we want to create? Our thoughts create our reality, and when we become more aware of our thought patterns, we can change them. Contemplative practices help us to observe our thinking and to let go of the thoughts that come from old patterns that no longer serve us. It's not enough to let go of the habitual thoughts from our childhood or society, these must be replaced by something more creative, more loving, more uplifting. Brene Brown says that the core negative thought is "I am not enough." What if we replaced that thought with something like "I am a child of God (or the Universe) "? Everything shifts.

Gratitude practices help us to shift our consciousness as creators. What gratitude practice might you take on today?

Judi Neal, Ph.D., is the president of Edgewalkers International, the executive director of the Global Consciousness Institute, and the bass player in She's Us.