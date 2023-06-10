100 years ago

June 10, 1923

There recently has been issued by The Women's Bureau of the United States Department of Labor, a bulletin in book form, consisting of 36 pages, entitled "Women in Arkansas Industries," and is a "Study of Hours, Wages, and Working Conditions." It is a comprehensive survey extended over a period of two months, beginning January 1 and ending March 31, 1922, and turns the searchlight of keen research and thorough investigation on the subject matter. The survey shows that "by far the largest number of women workers were engaged in agriculture as farmers on general farms and as farm laborers, either working out or on home farms." The second largest were employed in domestic and personal service as servants, waitresses and laundresses.

50 years ago

June 10, 1973

FAYETTEVILLE -- In 1956, Dr. Paul K. Kuroda, a relatively new faculty member at the University of Arkansas, published an article in the Journal of Chemical Physics speculating that, about 2 billion years ago, natural nuclear reactions had occurred in the earth through water and uranium coming together. His theory was scoffed at by virtually every scientist. They were convinced that a critical nuclear chain reaction could occur only in an artificial situation such as a man-made reactor. ... Ignored by the scientific community, Dr. Kuroda held to his theory as he continued his work that helped him become one of the foremost chemists in the world. Now, evidence has emerged that supports his theory. The skeptics have been silenced.

25 years ago

June 10, 1998

LRNN, Little Rock's local cable access channel, resumed a regular broadcasting schedule Tuesday with a new name, logo and programming objectives. The new logo represents a white picket fence, symbolic of the station's neighborhood connection. "The whole idea of connecting it to a new title and logo is to bring out the new kind of vision we have for this," City Manager Cy Carney said. "We really want to connect with that sense of being a neighborhood community."

10 years ago

June 10, 2013

Conway became one of 15 finalist cities Wednesday in a nationwide contest to win $100,000 that would fund the city's first off-leash dog park. PetSafe, a pet product company that funds the annual contest, announced the finalists on its website Wednesday. Originally, about 400 cities across the nation were competing for one of the 15 spots. As of about noon Wednesday, Conway was in third place with 79 votes, falling behind Mountain House, Calif., with 83 votes, and Texarkana, Texas, with 126 votes.