Pine Bluff officers find boy, 17, shot dead in car

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in a car early Friday morning, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

About 12:40 a.m. Friday, police went to the intersection of North Hazel Street and Havis Avenue in response to the reported shooting there. The area is about three blocks south of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff campus.

When police arrived, they found the 17-year-old sitting in the front passenger seat of a car parked in an empty lot on the north side of the intersection. There was no one else in the car, and he was unresponsive, police said in a news release.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley, police said. His identity was not released to the public because of his age.

There is no known motive for the shooting, and no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This is the 11th homicide in Pine Bluff this year.