Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has a traditional service Sundays at 9, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1 Covenant Drive, hosts a free Body and Soul Fitness Experience at 7 p.m. June 23. Registration available at tinyurl.com/3p64v5za. (501) 690-0034.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. In addition, a Spiritual Conversations Workshop Series will take place Wednesday and June 21. More information on workshop and links available at firstlutheranlr.com. (501) 372-1023.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1215 S. Schiller St., worships at 10:35 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-8060.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 753-9533.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays. It also is holding a Pet Memorial Day remembrance at 6 p.m. Tuesday. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)offers online-only worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 9:30 a.m. Sundays through Labor Day. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Centering prayer in the church at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Midday prayer on Facebook at noon Monday-Friday. (501) 225-4203.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestreamed via zoom with a link available at stmichaels-church.com. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, for children, is at 9 a.m. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has an 8:30 a.m. contemporary service in the Prayer Garden and a traditional service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary which is also livestreamed at secondpreslr.org. A grief support gathering will be at noon June 20. Participants are asked to register at faithandgrief.org or by calling (501) 227-0000 so that enough meals are available.

Sr. Thea Bowman Ecumenical Catholic Church meets in the chapel of Westover Hill Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, at 5 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 580-7600.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. Sundays. trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays in person and online at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

Virginia Baptist Church of Wrightsville, 14102 Arkansas 365 S., will observe its 155th church anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Michael Hansberry of First Baptist Church -- Wrightsville delivering the sermon.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. Sundays westoverhills.org.

