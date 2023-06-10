School staff trains for shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- As part of an ongoing effort to be better equipped for potential active shooter/intruder situations on the school campus -- while becoming proficient enough to train others -- the staff at Cutter Morning Star School District completed a five-day security training course this week with Strategos International.

Headquartered in Independence, Mo., with offices in Texas and Florida, Strategos International is a protection and security solutions provider that offers prevention and response-based training courses for schools, law enforcement agencies and other institutions.

The company's executive vice president and co-founder, Mark Warren, along with a team of five, taught staff members and other participants from across Arkansas and outside the state not only how to prevent such incidents from occurring, but how to respond to them in real-time.

"This is our active shooter/intruder response training course," Warren said Friday. "It's the instructor-level course, so it's a five-day course, the idea being training them to be able to go back into the schools to train the faculty members on what their role is should something happen at their school."

While most training methods call for a school lockdown, he said they believe lockdowns are not enough, and that schools have to have a plan for failure -- essentially considering all worst-case scenarios.

"A lot of that is built around, 'What do I do if my lock fails? Can't lockdown, or I'm in an area that I can't lockdown?' So the model that we teach is called 'Three Outs,'" he said.

The team's Three Outs Model refers to "Lock Out, Get Out, Take Out."

"So the 'out' word always stays the same," he said. "The action word in front of it changes, based on where you are in relation to where the threat is. With the school environment, we don't want to just train them to be able to do that, we truly want to make subject-matter experts that are there in their districts that can actually kind of debate this stuff.

"As an example, after every one of these incidents, one of the things that comes up is, 'Let's put metal detectors in every school.' It sounds like a good idea, and it could be a good idea, but it depends on what the community wants, what the community needs. ... Are we willing to invest to do it correctly?"

A specific example, he noted, is the shootings that occurred in 2005 in Red Lake, Minn. Regarded at the time as the deadliest school shooting since the Columbine High School Massacre, a 16-year-old boy shot and killed nine people before turning the gun on himself. Warren said they studied the case this week.

"Well, guess what? They had metal detectors and the event still occurred. All that changed was the location that it started. It started outside of the metal detectors, kills an unarmed security guard, and still goes into the school," he said.

"So it opens our eyes to the idea that it's not enough to only put a measure in place; are we going to do it correctly? Are we going to have a response capability on top of that measure to really make it effective?"

Cutter Morning Star Superintendent Nancy Anderson noted the importance of the training for her staff. She said one of the things she likes about the program is that it is kind of "situational" and gives a lot of different options.

"Teachers, faculty and staff have to make some decisions, but they have to learn how to respond in different scenarios, whether they're in the classroom, outside the classroom, in the hallways, or cafeteria, or wherever a threat may be," she said.

"And so I really like that piece of the training.

"One of the reasons that I wanted to receive this training personally, and another staff member, is so we would have the ability to not only train our staff one time, but we could be here day-in and day-out to reinforce what we've trained."