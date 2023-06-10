Sudan says U.N. envoy not welcome

CAIRO -- The Sudanese government announced that the U.N. envoy to the country and key mediator in its conflict is no longer welcome as the warring sides in the African nation agreed to a new, 24-hour cease-fire.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry issued a terse statement late Thursday, weeks after the military chief, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, demanded in a letter that envoy Volker Perthes be removed from his post. The ministry said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres was notified that Perthes was declared persona non grata by Sudan.

Since mid-April, Sudan's military, headed by Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have been locked in a violent conflict. The fighting has killed more than 860 civilians, according to Sudan's Doctors' Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, though the actual death toll is likely much higher.

The United Nations denounced the move, saying that a member of U.N. personnel cannot be declared persona non grata -- meaning, unacceptable to the government the diplomat was assigned to -- and that this goes against the U.N. charter.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Perthes will remain the organization's envoy to Sudan but did not say whether the German diplomat would be returning to the African country.

When U.N. special envoy for Somalia Nicholas Haysom was declared persona non grata by Somalia's government in January 2019, the U.N. issued a similar statement. Haysom was outside the country at the time and never returned to Somalia.

Also Friday, the military and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to another truce, to last 24 hours, starting 6 a.m. today. The cease-fire was announced by Saudi Arabia and the United States in a joint statement then later confirmed by Sudan's warring sides on their social media pages.

Washington and Riyadh have been mediating in Sudan's fighting -- the latest truce is to be the eighth such cease-fire since the clashes first erupted two months ago. All past agreements have foundered.

Last week, Washington and Riyadh suspended formal peace talks that had been taking place in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah since late May, accusing both sides of repeated cease-fire violations. That same day, Washington imposed sanctions against key defense companies tied to the military and the Rapid Support Forces, along with visa restrictions.

Despite the breakdown, the two mediators said they remain in contact with both sides in hopes of reviving the peace talks.

Perthes has been a key mediator in Sudan since 2021. First during the country's failed attempts to transition to democracy and then as relations between the military and the Rapid Support Forces deteriorated. Perthes' native Germany condemned Sudan's announcement.

Sudan's conflict has reduced the capital of Khartoum to an urban battlefield, with many city districts without running water or electricity. Widespread looting and sexual violence have been reported, including the rape of women and girls in Khartoum and the western Darfur region. Almost all reported cases of sexual attacks were blamed on the Rapid Support Forces. The paramilitary has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

CASUALTIES RISE

The death toll from clashes between displaced people inside a U.N. site in South Sudan has risen to more than 20, with more than 50 others wounded, the medical charity MSF said Friday.

The statement by the organization, which is also known as Doctors Without Borders, said that two of its staff were among those hurt. Some of the injured were being airlifted to the capital, Juba.

"While the situation was relatively calm this morning, many women and children who fled the camp are yet to return in fear of escalation," said Luz Linares, MSF's head of mission in the country.

Thursday's clashes in the Malakal camp occurred between members of the Shilluk and Nuer ethnic groups, a local representative of the displaced people told The Associated Press. The U.N. office in South Sudan said the fighting began with a stabbing, and that its mission had reinforced the military and police presence in the area in "close collaboration" with South Sudan's military and authorities.

Information for this article was contributed by Geir Moulson, Jon Gambrell, Edith M. Lederer and Deng Machol of The Associated Press.