TOOLS & TOYS: The August Quilted Hammock and Snack’n’Go Bags





The August Quilted Hammock

What's to love: These inviting hammocks in colorful vintage-look prints are a great way to spend a summer afternoon.

What does it do: Made of easy-to-clean polyester fabric, the hammocks are available in two sizes. The single can be used in smaller spaces and will hold up to 230 pounds. The double will support up to 450 pounds. Golden Yarrow makes the hammocks in several patterns including the brightly colored Picnic Floral, a gingham Cherry Tart and the blue and white Huckleberry. The single size sells for $215 and the double for $245. Each hammock comes with a storage bag. Visit goldenyarrowgoods.com for more information.

Snack'n'Go Bags

What's to love: Reusable snack bags for school lunches, picnics and hiking in many vibrant patterns including the new Fruits Collection.

What does it do: The bags are 7-by-7 inches. The outside is polyester and the inside an easy-to-clean soft plastic. A hook and loop closure keeps the bags closed when filled with snacks. Each bag sells for $11.99. For more information visit rolleatusa.com.



