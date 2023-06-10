Traffic stop finds drugs; 2 arrested

The Arkansas State Police arrested two people and seized about 50,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Monday on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, according to a release from the agency.

A trooper stopped the vehicle about 8 a.m. Monday between Protho Junction and the Interstate 440 interchange after seeing the driver make an improper lane change, the state police said in the release on Friday.

Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper discovered about 11.8 pounds of fentanyl pills and a gun, the release states.

A state police spokeswoman referred questions about the identities of the people arrested and the charges they face to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. A DEA spokeswoman declined to release the information, citing an active investigation.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine that is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S., the website of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.