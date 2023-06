Arrests

Rogers

Johnny Smith, 33, of 13201 Moondance Road in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Smith was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Dakota Kimer, 22, of 1365 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated robbery. Kimer was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.