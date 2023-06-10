UAPB promotes Tucker

Brodderick Tucker has been promoted to executive senior associate athletic director for Compliance & Student-Athlete Services at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Athletic Director Chris Robinson announced this week.

Tucker will serve on the Golden Lion Athletic Director's Cabinet, overseeing compliance, eligibility, the NILions Program, student-athlete services and student-athlete development. Tucker will also serve as sport administrator for the women's basketball and baseball programs.

Tucker joined UAPB in July 2021 as the associate AD for compliance. Since then, he has transited the institution out of a seven-year NCAA suspension and enhanced compliance/academic policies and procedures to minimize future NCAA violations.

Tucker was at the helm of creating the NILions Program and partnership with NOCAP sports to facilitate name, image and likeness opportunities for UAPB student-athletes. He organized Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives in the athletics department.

"Before Tucker arrived at UAPB, Tucker spent seven years at Grambling State University in various roles, from graduate assistant for compliance to assistant AD for academic enhancement," said Robinson. "During his tenure at Grambling State, the department saw increasing Academic Progress Rate/Graduate Success Rate and career/internship opportunities for continuing and graduating students."

Said Tucker: "I want to thank AD Robinson and the senior staff for giving me this opportunity. I am excited to be a part of an incredible athletic program."

UAPB student-athletes make high grades

The Golden Lions had another outstanding semester in the classroom this spring, recording a 3.216 grade-point average department-wide for the spring term and a 3.20 cumulative, marking the eighth straight semester that UAPB student-athletes have come in above a 3.0 GPA.

In addition to the streak of consecutive semesters, 12 of the 14 sports and over 150-plus (54%) student-athletes finished with a 3.00 or above (cumulative) for this academic year. UAPB ranks in the top tier in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with an 84% GSR. This is the second consecutive year the athletic department finished with an 84% GSR.

"The hard work and success in the classroom by our student-athletes is a source of pride for our entire athletics department," said UAPB Associate AD for Academics Kyle Hartsfield. "Their achievements would not be possible without the support of our student-athlete success center staff, as well as our coaches' emphasis on their athlete's academic performance. Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff prove they live the 'Total UAPB Concept' in all aspects of their "Care To Know, Golden Experience."

Soccer, under the leadership of Erik Solberg, led the way on the women's side finishing with the highest GPA (3.75). On the men's side, golf, under the leadership of Roger Totten, finished with a 3.44 GPA.