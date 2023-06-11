2 named to Forest Service positions

The Ouachita National Forest has appointed two people to key positions in the forest supervisor's office in Hot Springs.

Dan Olsen has accepted the position of forest supervisor for the Ouachita National Forest. He replaces Troy Heithecker, now an associate deputy chief for the National Forest Systems in Washington, D.C.

Robin Wall will be deputy forest supervisor, replacing Lori Bell, who retired from the Forest Service after a 37-year career.

The Ouachita National Forest, which includes nearly 1.8 million acres in 12 Arkansas counties and two Oklahoma counties, is the largest and oldest national forest in the southern region of the United States.

Olson, a native of upstate New York, has spent most of his Forest Service career in fire and aviation management, culminating as deputy director of fire and aviation management at the Forest Service national headquarters. Since 2020, he has been the lead executive for special projects for the southern region.

Wall is an Air Force veteran with more than 25 years of combined state and federal experience in agriculture protection and resource management. She comes from California, where she most recently was a district ranger for the Hat Creek District on the Lassen National Forest.