4-star Florida prospect has ‘great’ visit to Fayetteville

Nearly two weeks after receiving an offer from Arkansas, defensive lineman Kendall Jackson made an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

"The visit went great,” Jackson said. “Getting to hang out with the current players and learn the scheme and everything. This was my first time being here; a good experience. “

Jackson, 6-3 and 250 pounds, of Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Nebraska, Texas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Iowa State and others.

His father played tight end at Central Florida while being coached by Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who is his lead recruiter. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams had a prior relationship with Jackson while on the Knights’ staff.

Being from Gainesville and having an offer from Florida doesn’t necessarily give the Gators the edge for him to commit there.

"I want to go to a college that will develop me the right way to get to my next goal,” he said. “I want to be Hall of Fame. I have that goal and aspirations, so I want a program that's going help me get close to that goal."

Jackson had 65 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 2 interceptions as a junior. He recorded 32 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7 sacks as a sophomore.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 27 defensive lineman in the nation for the 2024 class. The site rates him the No. 45 prospect in Florida.

Jackson, who was hosted by linebacker Jordan Crook, is being recruited to play inside. He gave a rundown on his visits.

"So far I've visited Florida and here,” Jackson said. “Next week I will be visiting Kentucky, and then after that, Miami."

He likes his relationship with defensive line coach Deke Adams.

"He's a great coach and great dude,” Jackson said.