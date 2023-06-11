A vet’s odyssey

It's May 25, 2003. Eighty-one-year-old World War II veteran Joseph Plachy straps on a backpack, grabs his walking cane and gently latches his front door for his planned 670-mile walk to visit his brother in Bangs, Texas.

He can never imagine what awaits.

Leaving his car behind with his son, who requires regular dialysis, the octogenarian also has left his fate to the fortunes of shoe leather, the road, weather, strangers and his maker.

He hadn't trudged far before a kind lady stopped her car to carry him about 50 miles. It was a start.

Back on the asphalt shoulder, Joseph walked a bit longer before encountering a Missouri highway patrolman who invited him into his cruiser and took him to the Arkansas border.

An Arkansas State Police trooper met them and took Joseph farther down the highway to hand him off to a second trooper who dropped him at a McDonald's in Newport, cautioning him not to walk any further along the dangerous highway.

At this point in his determined trek, Joseph already had traveled 113 miles in only a relatively few steps. And it was barely afternoon. He was figuring out how best to continue his journey while obediently staying off the highway when he encountered a Newport Police Department officer.

From this point on, Jonathan "Brad" Johnson of Newport picks up the story. A probation and parole officer for Arkansas, Johnson is also the senior vice commander for VFW Post 4683 there.

"On the evening of Thursday, May 25, I received a call from our post's Quartermaster, James "Jimmy" Johnson (no relation). He'd gotten a call from Newport Police Sgt. Nicholas Feemster, who explained he'd encountered a veteran claiming to be walking to Texas to see his brother."

Sergeant Feemster brought the elderly man to the VFW post. "Jimmy and I went to visit and try and verify his story and see if there was anything we could do for him.

"Arriving at the post, there was no one there," he continued. "As I was about to pull out of the parking lot, we learned Sergeant Feemster had taken the man to the police station, where we made contact.

"Mr. Plachy was wearing a short-sleeve T-shirt, jeans and suspenders, with a wooden cane in his hand, and a backpack sitting in the chair next him. He had no cell phone.

"We were able to verify his veteran status with multiple identification cards to include a Missouri state driver's license with a veteran endorsement. He told us how he was trying to get to Brownwood, Texas, to see his brother (we would later discover his brother lives in Bangs, Texas, and Brownwood is the closest large town)."

"After discussing different options, we decided to purchase him a bus ticket to depart Newport at 5:30 p.m the following evening and arrive in Dallas at 6:15 a.m. the next morning with a transfer in Memphis," Johnson continued. "We also paid for his hotel room in Newport for the night."

Joseph told them his first assignment in the U.S. Army was as a scout in Germany and he was later transferred to Germany where he patrolled the Berlin wall.

"The following day, Jimmy and I took Mr. Plachy for lunch and Jimmy made certain he got on the bus.

"Later that evening Newport VFW member Grover Welch asked what Plachy would do once he got to Dallas, since he'd still be about 180 miles from his brother in Bangs. I reached out to a former Texas State Commander with the VFW post in Brownwood who said he'd get back in touch."

(DROP CAP) Shortly afterwards, Johnson received a phone call from the Texas VFW District 3 commander in Dallas who was eager to help. He said since Abilene is closer to Bangs than Dallas, we could get another bus ticket from Dallas to Abilene. But by this time Plachy would have been waiting for his second bus in Memphis and they couldn't reach him since he had no cell phone.

Johnson said they also couldn't reach the bus station in Memphis to intervene. "My concern at this point was how would we inform Plachy he had the Abilene ticket waiting when he got to Dallas. The VFW commander said he'd make sure someone was there to give Plachy his new ticket when he left the bus in Dallas."

He also told Johnson he'd arranged to have someone meet Plachy in Abilene and carry him to Bangs.

"So with that, our post purchased another bus ticket, and texted it to the vice commander. Jimmy then let Plachy's daughter know what was happening so she wouldn't worry.

"The following morning, I was told the bus station supervisor in Dallas met Plachy as he got off the bus and provided him with a copy of his ticket to Abilene. He also took him for a meal and returned him to the Dallas bus station to see him off."

When Joseph finally arrived in Abilene, former State Texas VFW Commander Keith King drove him to his brother's home in Bangs. After a week's reunion, the Texas VFW handed Joseph a bus ticket back to Springfield, Mo., where his daughter took him home.

His expected journey of a million steps and many days in the elements for what likely would be his final visit with his brother had been accomplished in only a few hundred steps thanks to the kindness of strangers who remained his band of brothers.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.