Amazon: No state layoffs set





Amazon.com's plans to cut jobs and warehouse space nationwide won't affect any of its Arkansas facilities, the company said Thursday.

The e-commerce retail giant, which ramped up hiring and warehouse-building during the pandemic and Christmas holidays, said in March that it would cut 9,000 jobs company-wide "in the next few weeks" after eliminating 18,000 positions in late 2022 and in January.

Amazon spokesman Steve Kelly said the decision only affected corporate employees, and that Amazon has no corporate offices in Arkansas.

Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy told employees in a March 20 memo that "this was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long-term."

Jassy said the company's goal was to complete the job cuts by mid- to late April.

In addition, more than 90 of Amazon's distribution facilities -- mostly in the U.S. -- were closed, canceled or delayed last year, according to MWPVL International, a supply chain and logistics consulting firm.

Kelly said the footprints of Amazon's Arkansas warehouses and other facilities, which include two Whole Foods Markets and five solar farms, remain unchanged.

"We're proud to be a part of several communities across Arkansas with over 4,000 employees working at sites in Little Rock, Fayetteville [Whole Foods Market], Maumelle, and Lowell," Kelly said. "We look forward to continuing to operate in the state and offering jobs that come with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits."

Amazon has invested more than $1 billion in Arkansas since 2010, including infrastructure and employee compensation, according to the company's website.

Amazon said it has created more than 4,000 full- and part-time jobs in the state as of January and supports more than 9,700 small to medium-sized businesses and independent authors.

Its most recent facility is a 60,000-square-foot delivery station in Lowell that opened in February 2022, with 100 workers. Adapting a 100,000-square-foot warehouse for Amazon's use cost about $500,000, according to a building permit.

Lowell Mayor Chris Moore said at the opening that Amazon's investment in the Northwest Arkansas town "reflects the economic development efforts and hard work that our community has done to create a pro-business, pro-growth environment and attract world-class companies."

The company opened a more than 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in North Little Rock in September 2021. Amazon estimated that the facility would create more than 500 full-time jobs replete "with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits, starting on day one."

That facility is across the Arkansas River from a huge five-story robotic fulfillment center at the Port of Little Rock.

Fulfillment centers are where orders are picked, packed and shipped to delivery stations. These make up the "last-mile" leg of delivering the order to the customer.

Amazon's other Whole Foods Market is in Little Rock. It has two solar farms in Crittenden County, plus one each in Cross, Mississippi and Union counties.

With about 1 million full- and part-time jobs created by Amazon, it calls itself the nation's second-largest private employer after Walmart Inc., which boasts about 1.6 million U.S. workers.

Amazon says it indirectly supports another 1.8 million jobs through its investments in areas like construction and logistics.

It also claims to support 1.5 million jobs created by small and medium-sized businesses selling on its marketplace.

AMAZON IN ARKANSAS

Amazon has invested more than $1 billion in Arkansas since 2010, the company says. This includes infrastructure and employee compensation.

Late 2020 -- Last-mile delivery station in Maumelle; about 25,000 square feet and "dozens" of full- and part-time jobs.

Late 2020 -- Last-mile delivery station in Little Rock; 85,000 square feet and "hundreds" of full- and part-time jobs.

September 2021 -- Fulfillment center in North Little Rock; more than 1 million square feet and more than 500 full-time jobs.

September 2021 -- Last-mile delivery station in Yellville; about 15-20 jobs.

November 2021 -- Fulfillment center at the Port of Little Rock; 3.6 million square feet in a five-story building with more than 2,000 workers.

February 2022 -- Last-mile delivery station in Lowell; 60,000 square feet in a 100,000-square-foot building and more than 100 workers initially. Amazon spent nearly $500,000 to adapt part of the warehouse for its use, according to a building permit.

Sources: Amazon.com Inc., Arkansas Economic Development Commission

-- Serenah McKay



