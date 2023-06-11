Arkansas in good shape for Georgia LB

Arkansas appears to be in good shape with linebacker Jordan Burns after his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

“It went well,” Burns said. “It was pretty cool. I sat with the head coach and talked about everything. Yeah, I like it here.”

Burns, 6-2, 220, of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy, has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Southern Cal, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and other schools.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on March 11. On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 49 linebacker in the nation in the 2024 class.

The coaching staff stood out to Burns.

“It's like a brotherhood, a family,” Burns said. “I like everything about that. I know what they can do to help me get where I want to get to.”

He added he is basically down to two schools, one being Arkansas.

“I’m just trying to figure it out, balance it out and see what's best for me,” Burns said.

His family also liked Arkansas.

“They felt good vibes,” Burns said.

Burns wasn’t aware of his stats from his junior year, but he knows he inflicted pain on opponents.

"I don't know my stats by heart, but I know I killed a couple of people,” he said.

He enjoys being physical on the football field.

"That's my mentality. Take all my anger out on the field and chill off the field,” he said. “I have that switch when I get on the field.”

Burns said he has one visit remaining.

"I have Tennessee left and that's it,” he said. “I'm only taking three visits, and I went to Vanderbilt last week."