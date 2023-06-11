Arts & Science Center to host poetry slam

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas invites the community to attend its inaugural poetry slam, Spill the Ink: Poetry Slam, June 17 at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC, 701 S. Main St.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and ASC will open the stage for open-mic poetry at 6:30 p.m. The competition kicks off at 7 p.m. Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to first place with $500, second place with $300, and third place with $100.

Nationally-ranked poet Tru Poet of Little Rock will host. He is a traveling spoken-word artist, co-author, and now author with his latest self-published book "Writing Through The Pain."

His poetry troupe, Foreign Tongues, ranked second place in the second-largest poetry competition in the world in 2014, The Southern Fried Poetry Competition. He placed fifth in the same competition in 2018 as an individual, according to a news release.

"Tru is a great host who engages the audience," said Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC's education programs manager, who is organizing the event. "We've worked with Tru in the past with our ART WORKS Presents programming and he has a charisma that really shines through on stage."

Poet Drekkia Morning will join the slam as a special guest judge. She is an award-winning spoken word and teaching artist.

Participants will battle through three rounds of poetry and are encouraged (but not required) to prepare a different poem for each round.

The competition will be judged by professional poets and three randomly selected members from the audience.

Spill the Ink: Poetry Slam was created following great interest in poetry and spoken word within the Southeast Arkansas community, according to the release.

"Pine Bluff has welcomed our poetry events as a breath of fresh air and a resurgence in downtown activities," said Rahmaan. "Our community wants to see more of this type of programming. Pine Bluff has a rich history in the arts, and ASC seeks to build upon that to offer the best programming possible to our community."

Registration to participate in the poetry slam is $25 for ASC members and $30 for nonmembers. All poets must be registered for the competition before round one begins at 7 p.m. Participants must be 16 years of age or older.

Visitors are also encouraged to attend; the entry fee to watch is $10 for ASC members and $15 for nonmembers. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

For more information and to register, visit asc701.org.

This program was made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.