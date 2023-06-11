Athleticism sets Crutchfield apart

If you look at Courtney Crutchfield today, he is a state basketball champion and a 4-star, top-100 national football recruit who has committed to the University of Arkansas.

With all that success, Crutchfield is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Male Athlete of the Year.

But as he was preparing for his junior school year at Pine Bluff High School, all of those things were just dreams, yet to become realized.

Pine Bluff football Coach Michael Williams said he knew Crutchfield would be special when he first saw clips of him as a sophomore playing basketball.

Williams, a Pine Bluff graduate, joined the Zebras prior to the 2022 football season and put Crutchfield straight to work to realize his potential.

He put together an impressive campaign, even if scholarship offers were slow to come at first.

On offense, he caught 17 passes for 517 yards and 9 touchdowns. On defense, he made 30 tackles and had 2 interceptions, returning 1 for a touchdown.

Pine Bluff went 5-4, 4-4 in the 5A-Central Conference, and missed the state playoffs on a tie-breaker with Morrilton. But Crutchfield put together a highlight reel that had coaches blowing up his phone in January.

"If you look on film, he does some things that you can't coach," Williams said. "Some of the amazing catches that he makes, some of the adjustments that he made to the ball or defensively, some of the tackles that he made open field that make you feel like, 'Dang, how'd he make that tackle?' I mean, that's what makes him special."

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff was the first school to offer Crutchfield on Jan. 10. The Golden Lions even offered him a basketball scholarship as well.

Iowa State extended a scholarship offer that same day. The next weekend, Oklahoma, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Kansas State all joined the race.

"[The recruiting process is] very chaotic," Crutchfield said. "Once you get one school, you got to get the whole coaching staff's phone number. Everybody's just texting you from different numbers. You're like, 'Who is this?' Overall, it's a fun process to go through. Sometimes it can be hectic, sometimes it can be chill."

Arkansas offered on Jan. 21. Seven other schools followed suit in February.

"Last season, the goal was for me to stand out and work hard," Crutchfield said. "When Coach Williams came, everything changed. Everything got on the right track. I always kept my head down and went to work because you never know who's looking at what time. Just because it's not happening when you want it to happen, God always has a time for it to happen."

Crutchfield committed to Arkansas, along with Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins, on April 21.

"It's a blessing," Crutchfield said. "You have no choice but to feel real good about the situation, about what's going on. So that's why you can't take everything for granted. You got to keep working and stay humble."

While he was fielding calls and texts from college football coaches, Crutchfield and the Pine Bluff basketball program was tearing through Class 5A.

After losing their first three games, the Zebras finished the season 25-7 and 15-1 in conference play.

Crutchfield averaged 21 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals per game to lead Pine Bluff to the state basketball title game against Lake Hamilton.

In the final, he put pressure on Lake Hamilton's rim from the jump. He scored 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting and was named the game's Most Valuable Player in the Zebras' 67-51 win.

After basketball season was over, Pine Bluff coaches suggested Crutchfield try the high jump and long jump for the first time since middle school. He placed fifth at the Class 5A state meet in the long jump with a best leap of 21 feet, 9.5 inches and 10th in the high jump after clearing 6-0.

"I always tell everybody, he's a savant," Williams said. " He just was watching the guys for a couple of times, and then he tried [the long jump and high jump] one time. He didn't really get it the first time, but the second time he tried it, he was all over it.

The thing that pops for Crutchfield is his elite athleticism. Whether it be catching passes over the heads of defenders, rising up for dunks or reaching state in his first year of track and field, it's hard to grasp how explosive he is without seeing him live.

"He exceeded where he was in my mind," Williams said. "I knew he was good and talented but to see him up close, it's one of them situations like, 'God dang, he's even better in-person.' "