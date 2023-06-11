Beginner’s luck

Stacy Pendergraft of Little Rock picked up the finer points of bass fishing pretty fast.

Co-director of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock’s School of Literary & Performing Arts and associate professor of actor training, Pendergraft presents the smooth erudition of a professional thespian who polished her craft in New York. She is quite at home socializing with the wealthy arts patrons of Central Arkansas, but her foundation remains her modest roots in Ada, Okla. She is a big fan of all things Oklahoman, including Edwin Evers, the 2016 Bassmaster Classic champion from Talala, Okla.

Even so, I was a little surprised when Pendergraft asked if I would take her fishing. The species didn’t matter.

Bass fishing has been great lately, and the best place I could think of for a beginner was Wes McNulty’s custom bass lake near Sher-rill. McNulty gave us his blessing, so we planned a late afternoon trip Thursday.

Of course, the first thing a guide or host wants to know is his client’s proficiency.

“Do you know how to cast?” I asked in a text message.

“Well, in a basic sense,” Pendergraft responded. “I know the action of it.” Translation: No.

A spinning rig is easiest to learn. I rigged up a WaveSpin DH 5000 with heavy test, small diameter braided line. The rod was a Falcon Low-Rider with a medium-heavy action. That rig is suitable for the biggest tarpon. That’s important because McNulty’s lake is a place where big dreams come true. It is stocked with tiger bass, a Florida largemouth/ northern largemouth hybrid. McNulty’s goal is to grow a state record. The lake has not existed long enough for any to have reached 10 pounds, but some have reached 8 pounds. It also has a lot of small bass.

It is the perfect place for a beginner to catch the bass fishing bug, but it’s also a place that can humiliate a beginner. I worried that Pendergraft wouldn’t be able to cast into the tight pockets among the brush and tupelos where big bass hide. She might be reluctant to set the hook as hard as is necessary for big bass. She might not be quick enough to detect their subtle strikes, and she might not be quick enough or deft enough to yank them out of cover into open water. It truly would be a sink-or-swim moment.

On the drive down, I crooked my index finger and told her to hook my finger around mine. She was, of course, suspicious and alert for a prank. I locked my finger in hers and jerked. It startled her.

“That’s what a bass strike feels like,” I said. “When he yanks like that, yank right back as hard as you can.” “What if I hook a tree or something?” Pendergraft asked.

“You will,” I replied. “If you’re not getting snagged, you’re not fishing in the right places. If that happens, we’ll go get it.” Again with a crooked finger, I jerked her finger with a series of light tugs.

“When you feel that, it’s usually bream,” I said. “They’re biting the legs and tail of your lure. You won’t catch them so don’t even try. Just let them do their thing. There’s probably a bass watching them. Let it sit. Eventually he’ll charge in and grab it away from them.” I almost sabotaged the thing from the start. Only when we arrived did I realize that I had left my tackle pack on a chair at home. All I had was one box containing a few packs of soft plastic lures, a generous supply of hooks and a grand total of three bullet sinkers. At least they were the right kind of lures. I prayed my meager selection would suffice.

We pushed the boat into the water and trolled to a pavilion hanging over the water.

“This is a good place to start,” I said. “Bass hang out under docks and stuff for the shade. There’s not much to snag, so it’s a good place to practice casting.” I showed Pendergraft how to cast a spinning reel. After two false starts, her confidence grew as her lure landed closer and closer to potential strike zones. Finally, she landed a Zoom Lizard next to a piling.

“Perfect cast!” I said. “Let it soak for a few seconds and then use your rod tip to slowly hop it back to you. A lot of times they’ll follow it and hit it as soon as it leaves the shade. Turn the reel only enough to take up the slack.” That’s exactly what happened. Pendergraft felt a strike, and she set the hook with a sharp sweep. Her line sliced through the water directly at the boat.

“Reel fast!” I said. “Don’t give him any slack.” The fish went berserk when it saw the boat. It dashed to the right and then to the left. Finally, it surged under the boat. The whole time the drag buzzed as Pendergraft frantically turned the handle.

“Hold steady for a minute,” I said, reaching for the star knob on the front of the reel. I turned it about a quarter of a revolution until the drag stopped singing.

“Reel that bad boy in!” I said.

It was a 3 1/2-pounder.

“You played him like a pro!” I said.

My next two hooksets broke. Pendergraft broke one off, as well. We had no more sinkers. On a prayer, I beached the boat and went inside the pavilion. Thank goodness I found a pack of 1/8-ounce bullet sinkers. We were in business.

Not long after, I let a cast soak while I unhooked a fish for Pendergraft. My line went taut, and then the rig danced down the gunnel like a sewing machine needle toward the motor.

“Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope …” I chanted frantically as I stumbled aft in pursuit. The rod was bound for freedom when I dove toward the transom and caught it. On my knees with my shoulder wedged against the gunnel, I set the hook on a big fish and landed it.

Pendergraft grabbed her sides in laughter.

“You’re amazingly spry!” she said, coughing.

“Nothing restores youth like the sight of your tackle going overboard,” I said, panting.

Pendergraft was exceedingly happy with all the fish she caught at the pavilion, but the best was yet to come. We moved to a tupelo bank. I invited her to the front and gave her first shot at all the best spots. She hit most of them, and she hauled in one big bass after another. She asked a lot of questions. Her casts became increasingly precise, her hooksets increasingly sure. She stopped trying to overpower fish and let her rod do the work.

Near the end, we doubled with a pair of 3-pounders. Catching two at the same time is always a high point.

About that time, McNulty drove up on the levee and asked how we were doing.

“We’re smokin’ ’em!” Pendergraft shouted in an unvarnished Okie accent that made me laugh.

“ S m o k i n’ ’e m , h u h? ” McNulty asked, voice dripping with sarcasm. “You haven’t broken anything? Nothing’s gone in the water? Nobody’s fallen in? I mean, you are fishing with Bryan, and everything always goes so smoothly for him!” “Well, aside from leaving all our tackle at home and fish trying to steal my rod,” I said.

“Uh, huh. I figured there h ad to b e s o m e t h i n g ,” McNulty said, roaring with laughter. “Wasn’t that old Ambassadeur 5500 and that rod with the Tennessee handle?” “That’s the one,” I said.

“Oh, lord! He’s kind of attached to his tackle. If that had got away from him, you’d be out here ’til morning until he found it.” Shortly after McNulty left, I caught one that weighed about 6 pounds.

“That’s a good note to end on,” Pendergraft said.

“No, ma’am,” I replied. “The last fish of the day will be yours. Let’s go back and fish that pavilion one last time.” We went to the spot where Pendergraft caught most of her fish earlier. A huge strike greeted an expertly-placed cast, and Pendergraft fought the fish expertly. It weighed about 5 1/2 pounds. Three other people witnessed it and cheered.

We caught 37 bass in four hours. Our numbers were about even. Pendergraft said the day rated very highly on her list of bests. She staged a superb performance, and she said she can’t wait for the second act.



