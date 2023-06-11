Bentonville Film Festival continues to change movie industry

There's something delicious about slipping into a cold and dark movie theater on a sweltering summer day. If you crave that sense of settling in and eagerly awaiting the chance to be told a brand new story -- one you don't know the end of just yet -- then you'll find there's something for you at the Bentonville Film Festival.

BFF is back for its ninth year with in-person screenings and events June 13-18, but the reels continue with on-demand streaming through June 25.

The festival, led by Academy Award-winning actor Geena Davis, is dedicated to championing women, persons with disabilities, non-binary, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and API (Asian and Pacific Islander) voices in media and entertainment.

"We are proud of the programming. It gets better every year (and) it's at the highest level it's ever been," says Wendy Guerrero, president of the Bentonville Film Festival and BFFoundation. "We serve audiences with extremely entertaining films, champion filmmakers, and [we] share with the community. It's a joy to create a deeper impact for racial and gender equity in the heartland. It's a special place to do that."

Guerrero and Davis agree BFF programming continues to break barriers with its inclusion qualifier, a 35 item questionnaire that each filmmaker making a submission has to complete, ensuring that the works exhibited at BFF are inclusive from every angle.

"We are proud to continue identifying and highlighting artists who are creating exceptional content behind the camera, from the on-screen lead to the production team; our stance on inclusion is consistent and that's how we drive real change in the industry," Davis relayed through a statement read at the BFF programming announcement in early May.

Director of Programming Ashley Edwards says that the festival receives more than 2,000 film submissions each year, and they no longer see many submissions that don't meet the inclusion qualifier.

"I don't know that it's always been like that, but now all of those ... every single submission qualifies," Edwards says. "That's baseline, the inclusion part."

Now the BFF programmers look more closely at diversity on-screen as well as behind it, producers and the like, as well as production quality.

"We're seeing a change in quality and more female directors," Edwards says, noting that they've had more submissions by Asian female directors this year than ever before.

By now, Edwards says, she's seeing changes in the industry that she feels Bentonville Film Festival, its team and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender and Media are responsible for.

Last year's events began with a guided art ride via bicycles, followed by a mixer at Thaden School. This year's festival will kick off with a similar event: Festivalgoers will meet at the Red Barn at the Momentary contemporary art space at 4 p.m. June 13 for a guided ride, then end the night by viewing the world premiere of the festival's spotlight film "Hard Miles."

Made by Bentonville native R.J. Daniel Hanna, "Hard Miles" is the story of a "strong-willed social worker at a youth prison who leads teenagers on a thousand mile ride." The film begins at 7 p.m. The cast includes Matthew Modine ("Stranger Things," "Full Metal Jacket") and Sean Astin ("The Goonies," "Rudy"), and some of the actors will be in attendance for a conversation following the screening.

Opening night will feature "A Great Divide," a film with a directorial debut by Jean Shim, who is an Emmy-winning commercial and short-film director. The plotline follows the rise in anti-Asian hate in the wake of the covid 19 pandemic and stars Ken Jeong ("Community," "Hangover," "Crazy Rich Asians"), as well as Jae Suh Park ("Friends From College") and Emerson Min ("Always Be My Maybe," "Blackish").

The popular event Geena and Friends, in which Geena Davis and a few other select actors do a table read on stage for a live audience, will take place at 6 p.m. June 15 at Thaden Theater. This year's "friends" are Andrea Navedo ("One Life to Live," "Jane the Virgin"), Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins ("Dear White People"), Fortune Feimster ("The Mindy Project") and Anjali Bhimani ("Young Sheldon," "Evil Eye").

Among BFF's panel discussions this year is "Breaking Down Barriers: Women Investing in Women," which includes actor Alysia Reiner ("Orange Is the New Black," "So Cold the River") and several female business executives, such as Ita Ekpoudom, Gingerbread Capital; Lisa Dyson, founder and CEO of Air Protein; Deedee Wright-Ward, founder of Purpose Toys; Karla Pita-Loor of Endemol Shine; and Kristen Moss, vice president of Strategic Communication for Coca-Cola. That event will happen at 2 p.m. June 14 in Fermentation Hall at the Momentary.

Two new film categories, adventure and animation, were added to the festival's lineup. Teachers and students of Thaden School in Bentonville had a strong hand in developing the adventure category, Guerrero says.

Gracie and Bella Hall, two students from Boise State University in Idaho who won the Coca-Cola Refreshing Films contest, will also participate in this year's events. Coca-Cola brought Guerrero to Cinemacon, where the pair shared their passion for film with her and showed her their vision board. Bentonville Film Festival was on it the entire time that they made the film.

"We value diversity, equity and inclusion, it's at the heart of everything we do," says Al Dominguez, global president of Walmart Coca-Cola. "Our mission as a company is to refresh the world and make a difference ... We've been strong partners (of the festival) many years and are excited for the ninth annual Bentonville Film Festival."

Dominguez wants to remind festivalgoers that any time they watch the BFF films or share them on social media, they are supporting the program and its creative artists.

Gracie and Bella Hall's commercial for Coca-Cola will be screened ahead of each film shown at the festival.

The Bentonville Film Festival will continue its free outdoor screenings with the Geena Davis Theater, as well as its popular festival village.

A new free event will debut this year called the Filmmakers' Tailgate, which will take place June 15-17 for guests of all ages to enjoy a favorite film and food from big-name brands, Guerrero says, such as Gordon Ramsey, Guy Fieri, Cinnabon and a Netflix sneak peek food sampling.

This year's events coincide with Juneteenth. Festival organizers will incorporate Black- and women-owned businesses into its events on June 17, along with "screening and highlighting Black storytellers."

Bentonville Film Festival passes are live on the festival website and ready for purchase. There are three tiers, including an on-demand (streaming) pass for $175; an all-festival pass for $375; and a foundation pass for $1,000.

__

FAQ

Bentonville Film Festival

WHEN -- June 13-18 in-person events, on-demand streaming continues through June 25

WHERE -- The festival village and Geena Davis Outdoor Theater take place at the Momentary; screenings and panels at Thaden School and Skylight Cinema

COST -- Movie lovers can buy tickets to individual films of their choice, and students can attend them for free by showing their student ID; however, certain events like the festival's opening reception require a pass. There are three tiers of Bentonville Film Festival passes, including an on-demand (streaming) pass for $175; an all-festival pass for $375; and a foundation pass for $1,000. A new free event will debut this year called the Filmmakers' Tailgate on June 15-17 for guests of all ages to enjoy a favorite film and food from big-name brands.

INFO -- bentonvillefilm.org

__

FYI

By The Numbers

Demographics of the filmmakers of BFF 2023:

More than 75% of the competition program is comprised of women or gender non-conforming content creators; 60% are BIPOC, Asian, or Pacific Islander industry professionals; 55% are part of the LGBTQIA+ community; 15% of creators are over 50 years old; and more than 30% of the program is comprised of creators with disabilities.

Additionally, more than 65% of onscreen leads are women/gender non-conforming; BIPOC actors make up 60% of leading roles; 40% are part of the LGBTQ+ community; and 25% represent talent with disabilities.

-- Source: Bentonville Film Festival Foundation

Krista Bradley is an Arkansas native and an award winning filmmaker whos traveled the country pursuing her passion for film. Bradley says she worked the booths in the early years of the Bentonville Film Festival, where actor Geena Davis came by to talk to her and shake her hand. Having that interaction was inspiring to the then-aspiring filmmaker. (Courtesy Photo) Courtesy photo



Wendy Guerrero, president of the Bentonville Film Festival and BFFoundation, and Ashley Edwards, director of programming for BFF, pause at the festivals programming announcement in early May. The two say theres a lot to look forward to at the festival this year. (Courtesy Photo) Courtesy photo



Rachel Olzer (from left) and Elyse Bejasa pause before a guided art-themed bike ride in conjunction with last year's Bentonville Film Festival. The two were featured in a Bentonville Film Festival cycling short film, "As We Have Always Done." Last year about 30 riders toured various art pieces near downtown Bentonville on bikes, then saw the 15-minute film. This years festival will kick off with a similar event — festivalgoers will meet at the Red Barn at the Momentary at 4 p.m. on June 13 for a guided ride, then end the night by viewing the world premiere of the festivals first spotlight film, "Hard Miles." (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Flip Putthoff)



The popular event Geena and Friends, in which Geena Davis and a few other select actors do a table read on stage for a live audience, will take place at 6 p.m. June 15 at Thaden Theater. Last years performance featured actress Chelsea Javier (left), actor and Bentonville Film Festival founder Geena Davis (center) and Actress Ashley Atkinson (right), among others. This years "friends" are Andrea Navedo ("One Life to Live," "Jane the Virgin"), Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins ("Dear White People"), Fortune Feimster ("The Mindy Project") and Anjali Bhimani ("Young Sheldon," "Evil Eye"). (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)



Young diverse people having fun with old vintage video camera outdoor - Focus on left girl face

