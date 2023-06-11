Book the trip, in honor of Paul Vitale

By the time this shows up in the paper, I will be in Europe. I am typing in the air somewhere between XNA and Charlotte, N.C.

I cannot afford this trip.

I have four kids, and my mom said I treat each one of them like they are only children. She meant that as a compliment. Since she offers plenty of constructive criticism, I was glad to get it. I think what she meant is I try to be intentional about spending one-on-one time with my children and supporting their individual interests as much as possible.

Stone and I also try to be fair. So, since Grace was an exchange student in Germany at age 16, incurring all expenses that entailed, we offer a similar package to the others. At 16, Harper's interest in travel was a four-wheeler he could ride around the FFF. Now it is Adelaide's turn, and although she does not want to be an exchange student, she wants to see Europe. So she and I are on our way there for an epic adventure.

When we started planning this, I had some extra income to cover it. As luck would have it, we got about halfway into the various reservations, and that income went away. I hate to owe money. Any amount. We considered canceling. But after about 30 seconds of imagining that conversation with Adelaide, Stone and I ditched the idea and pulled out the credit card. I will teach two summer school classes when we get home and call it good.

After pushing through the stress of making the rest of the arrangements that way--and I cannot over-emphasize how debilitating this was to my rural live-within-your-means psyche--I am so excited to be on this plane beside my exquisite 16-year-old daughter.

She ordered cranberry juice when the attendant came by. And is deep into the first Harry Potter movie, compliments of some American Airlines Wi-Fi voodoo that sent it to her iPhone. I cannot watch such things, as I have no earbuds. But I would rather watch her and write about it anyway. She was charmed by the tiny package of cookies that accompanied the juice.

A few columns ago I wrote about the Fish Tales and how I told them the tale of Adelaide as a toddler. How she walked with me on the beach collecting imperfect shells and taught me the beauty of broken things. She is already teaching me a new way to travel that I believe has implications beyond the moment, as the best lessons always do.

The first time I went to Europe, I had an agenda. There were certain things I had to see or perish: the Parthenon, Sistine Chapel, Colosseum, David, Mona Lisa, Versailles, Neuschwanstein, Red Square, Anne Frank House, Auschwitz. Also, a myriad of literary sites no one else cares much about except English teachers.

Adelaide's agenda is not to have an agenda. She gave me a few ideas from videos she saw on TikTok, mostly places I never have been. Then we cobbled together an itinerary that has us ambling through the countryside, seeing white buildings with blue roofs on a Greek island, climbing steps to the top of a village in Tuscany, playing in fields of poppies in Provence, looking for shells on a beach in Devon. On the beaten path she does want to ride a gondola in Venice and see the Eiffel Tower in Paris at night. She wants to visit our friends in Berlin. And hopes to find a red telephone booth in London.

Other than that, she cares about croissants and coffee. Gelato. Macarons. She wants to buy flowers at a market, stroll streets, and watch sunsets. Hang out at quaint cafes. She will smile at strangers. Pet every dog and cat we see. Feed birds. Take pictures of plants. And even though she is the one born in the age of Instagram, she will ground me.

On the way to the airport this morning, my husband received the message that our friend Paul Vitale died. Paul Vitale, whose Italian name must mean something akin to vital--essential--full of vitality. Because he was.

Fraternity brother to Stone and on student government with me at UCA 25 years ago, I remember the first time I met him. Another girl and I were in the audience when he spoke, full of conviction and class, about finding purpose. Her comment was "he is easy on the eyes."

I was inspired that someone our age and movie star-esque could also be so kind and passionate about doing and being the good in the world. People say, "I never heard that person say a mean word," but I don't because it is rarely true. It is true of Paul. He was relentlessly positive.

He remained so from those days in college, when he had the world by the tail, through a grueling battle with small cell lung cancer that took him away far too soon. It's like a light gone out knowing he's gone.

I am thinking about Paul as I soar through the clouds with my daughter, feeling close to heaven. I hope he is smiling on our trip. If I could talk to him one more time, I know what he'd say. He'd say seize the day, like he always did. You can't afford not to.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher. Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.