BRANSON | Ozark Mountain Daredevils play Aug. 19 with Springfield Symphony

It's no surprise to see the Ozark Mountain Daredevils performing at The Mansion, an historic Branson property with a new multi-faceted lease on life. However, sharing the stage with the Springfield (Mo.) Symphony Orchestra later this summer will be a twice in a lifetime event.

"It's very exciting," says Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president for The Mansion Entertainment Group. "They played together in Springfield last year and had a tremendous response from the community. We work with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra on several projects and just thought it was a great fit to bring it to The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts.

"We are always looking for new and exciting shows to bring to the theater," she adds, since its rejuvenation in January 2022 as "The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts." Having added Broadway-style productions to its offerings, Adams says, means "our legendary artists will always have a place with us, but we think there is room for much more."

The Daredevils' collaboration with the Springfield Symphony debuted in the fall of 2022, when they performed together at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall in Springfield.

"When we were first presented with the possibility we went, 'Really? Us and a symphony? Well, yeah that kind of makes sense. That sounds like it would be fun. Let's go for it,'" says Daredevils bassist Michael Supe Granda. "Then we were faced with, 'OK, now how is the symphony going to respond to us?'

"One of the members of our band, a gentleman by the name of Bill Jones, offered to write symphonic scores for 17 or 18 of our tunes," Granda continues. "It took him two years of diligent work. He finished the scores, and he presented them to the conductor of the symphony. The conductor said, 'Wow, these are really good.' He took them to the symphony, and the symphony worked up the arrangements. Then we got together, and we worked up the arrangements together, and we all went, 'Man, this sounds pretty cool!'"

"Many of us in the band have known for decades that much of our music lends itself to an orchestral treatment," adds John Dillon, guitarist and co-founder of the Daredevils. "However, that process of creating those charts is extensive and difficult. Fortunately for us, our horn player Bill Jones is a musical genius, understands our music, and was willing to take on the challenge. The end result is truly a masterpiece."

The Springfield Symphony was as easy choice, says Dillon.

"The obvious answer is it's our hometown, which is true, but the accurate answer is that we know many of the musicians and the great conductor, Kyle Wiley Pickett, so not only do we respect how truly talented their symphony is, but that we [knew we] wanted to collaborate with them if they would have us. The end result was and is magical."

"Just to hear sonically how our songs could expand with the addition of a symphony, it was magnificent," adds Granda. "When we finished, we said, 'This is too good of an idea to just let it slide into the past. Let's do it again. Fantastic. Where are we going to do it?' This year I think we have two symphony gigs (so far). One of them is in Branson ... and the other is in Topeka, Kan., where Kyle Wiley Pickett is also the conductor.

"Since Bill Jones wrote all of those scores, we can take those same scores to any symphony and say, 'Here they are. Learn them.' It's kind of a no-brainer that we can take this into other markets, to other cities, with other symphonies."

Hearing their music backed by an orchestra is "life changing," says Dillon.

"You dream of how it might sound, but when you hear a 50 piece symphony orchestra behind your band, playing songs you have done onstage for 50 years, it presents the song in an entirely different and unique way. It's wonderful.

Audiences who see the show at The Mansion can expect "all of the usual suspects like 'Jackie Blue,' 'If You Wanna Get to Heaven' 'Standing on the Rock,' but also some deep cuts like 'Colorado Song' and 'Lowlands,'" Dillon adds. "It's the variety of the songs we have written for the last 50 years; a lot of them have been about this beautiful area we live in, and songs about the landscape of this region really lend themselves to an orchestral treatment."

FAQ

Ozark Mountain Daredevils

With The Springfield Symphony

WHEN -- 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19

WHERE -- The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts in Branson

COST -- $45-$85

INFO -- themansiontheatre.com