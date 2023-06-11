Business people

MUGS

Gibbons

Mulkey

Fuster

Hall

Bilyeu

Nora Gibbons, MD, recently joined Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic, where she provides comprehensive care for adults and children of all ages. Gibbons grew up in Ozark and earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She completed a residency in family medicine at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and a global health fellowship at the University of San Francisco.

Meridith Mulkey has been named sports director for KHBS/KHOG-TV, the home of 40/29 News, Hog Wild Sports and Friday Frenzy. Mulkey joined 40/29 News as a sports anchor and reporter in July 2022.

Jack Short has joined the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce as operations manager. He comes from the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce where he served as existing business and talent development coordinator. Short is returning to Northwest Arkansas following his graduation from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway where he achieved a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Emily Cook joins the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce as an associate of member engagement. She comes from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville where she was an assistant director in the office of New Student and Family Programs. Cook is a double graduate from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in marketing and M.Ed. in higher education.

Desirae McCutchen joins the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce as a front desk coordinator. She comes from Sonora Middle School where she served as 7th grade language arts teacher. McCutchen obtained her bachelor of science in education from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and her associate of arts in English from Tulsa Community College.

Julia Fuster, physician assistant-certified, recently joined Washington Regional Farmington Family Clinic, where she provides comprehensive care for adults and children of all ages. Fuster holds a bachelor of science from the University of Georgia in Athens and master of medical science from Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N. C.

Melissa Hall has been named weekday morning traffic and breaking news anchor for 40/29 News Sunrise. Hall will also be filling in as meteorologist. She grew up in Arkansas, earning her bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and her bachelor of science degree in meteorology at Mississippi State University in Starkville.

Janet Bilyeu, an advanced practice registered nurse, has joined the staff at Northwest Medical Plaza – Springdale and is accepting new patients. Bilyeu has a background in family medicine and critical, elder, emergency and long-term care. She completed her bachelor and master of science degrees in nursing at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, as well as earning her registered nurse and family nurse practitioner designations.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

