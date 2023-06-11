California TE has ‘amazing' visit to Arkansas

Tight end Decker DeGraaf had an amazing official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

“It was...everything I wanted to see. They just blew it out of the water,” DeGraaf said. “I had a great time. Meeting the coaches was amazing. I think there’s a lot of potential in this program and I think there’s a huge future.

“They’re super high on my list.”

DeGraaf, 6-5, 230 pounds, of Glendora, Calif., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Utah, Arizona, Miami, California, Washington, Michigan State, Arizona State, Boston College and other schools.

He officially visited Utah prior to Arkansas and has visits set for Michigan State and Washington. Fayetteville and Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, tight ends coach Morgan Turner and offensive coordinator Dan Enos have him excited about the program.

More from WholeHogSports: How transfer guards Khalif Battle and El Ellis formed a quick connection at Arkansas

“I love the city here,” McGraaf said. “I don’t know what I was expecting, but it’s really nice. I could see myself living here and I really like the potential of the program with Coach (Dan) Enos and Coach (Morgan) Turner and definitely Coach (Sam) Pittman.”

On3.com rated him a 3-star prospect and the No. 45 tight end in the nation in the 2024 class. DeGraaf, who was accompanied by his father and uncle on the visit, said he’s tight with Turner.

“It’s really strong,” McGraaf said of their bond. “We’ve been talking to him for a while and he’s been by the school a few times, and me coming out here and spending time it was really good.”

Time spent with Turner and other coaches made the trip enjoyable.

“They’re all super personable guys and not many of them have egos,” McGraaf said. “They’re really good guys and I really enjoyed spending time with them, and they’re super smart and I think they’ll develop me into an NFL-type guy.”

DeGraaf had 23 receptions for 378 yards and 5 touchdowns, and 34 tackles, 3 sacks and 1 quarterback hurry as a junior. He was limited to five games last year due to transfer rules after playing as a sophomore at nearby San Dimas High School.

He said he will probably make his college decision in early July.

“They’re probably the top of my list, definitely,” McGraaf said of Arkansas. “Just going by my officials, they’re super high.”