North Little Rock notebook

City lines up week of farmers markets

North Little Rock's Farmer's Market Week will be held Monday-Saturday at various locations.

Participants include BJ's Market Cafe, 45 N. Plaza; The Filling Station, 3623 John F. Kennedy Boulevard; Faulkner Lake Orchard, 503 Morris Road; St. Joseph Farm Stand, 6800 Camp Robinson Road; and Me & McGee, 10409 U.S. 70.

Specific days, hours of operation and other details are available at https://northlittlerock.org/north-little-rock-farmers-market-week/.

Route for road rally includes stop in city

The Hemmings Motor News 2023 Great Race -- a multistate antique, vintage and collector car competitive controlled-speed endurance road rally on public highways -- will make one overnight stop and two lunch stops in Arkansas, including North Little Rock.

The route shows a lunch stop at 11:45 a.m. June 27 at Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Magnolia Street in North Little Rock, with an overnight stop later that day at 4:30 p.m. at Russellville Depot in Russellville. On June 28, the competition is scheduled to stop for lunch at noon at Best Western Inn of the Ozarks in Eureka Springs before proceeding into Missouri.

More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/2yk3v8nz.

Museum sets party for fireworks show

The Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum will host its Pops on the River fireworks fundraiser watch party on July 4.

Limited seating is available to watch the show from the deck of the USS Razorback submarine on the Arkansas River.

Tickets are $15 per person. Parking passes are $10 per vehicle to park inside the sea wall. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/p6r3ff5v (one will have to make an account before selecting number of tickets) or in person during business hours.

The museum is at 120 Riverfront Park Drive in North Little Rock.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for sale, as will beer and wine through the donation bar. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m.. The parking lot will open in the late afternoon.

More information is available by calling (501) 371-8320.

Food event to raise money for tourism

Party in the Garden -- an event that celebrates culinary achievements in North Little Rock and raises money for future development in the hospitality and tourism industry -- will be held on Aug. 10.

Local chefs Shane Henderson and Gilbert Alaquinez will offer a three-course meal with drinks. Officials with North Little Rock's tourism agency will share its achievements in North Little Rock's hospitality and tourism industry through their Setting the Table culinary initiative.

Tickets are available for $150 per person at https://tinyurl.com/2wyarcby. Seating is limited. There are also sponsorship opportunities that include a table at the dinner and a VIP reception.

The event will be held at Ben E. Keith Foods Mid-South on 1 Ben E. Keith Way in North Little Rock.