Club news: Historians, DAR, Master Gardeners, Orchid Society

Historians

Damon Hudson will be the speaker at the Benton County Historical Society meeting at 2:30 p.m. today at 306 N.W. Second St. in Bentonville.

His interests in travel and history, especially Civil War and local history, have led him to amass a large collection of View Master viewers and the slides for them. In fact, he plans to give a viewer and slide card to everyone who attends the program. Refreshments will be served.

Information: (479) 273-3561.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. June 12 at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in classroom 1001 in Bella Vista. The program will be "Cloud Storage Revisited."

A Genealogy Special Interest Group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. June 16, and a help clinic is planned from 9 a.m. to noon June 21.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

DAR

The Daughters of the American Revolution meet the second Monday of each month in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church at 20 Boyce Drive.

The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend and investigate the joys and fulfillment of membership.

Information: Email to susie.bellinski@me.com.

Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners will enjoy a social event in June to kick off a busy summer and celebrate a successful plant sale. The public is welcome to attend.

On June 13, the group will gather at 5:30 p.m. at the pavilion in the Burns Arboretum at Park Springs located near N.W. 10th Street and N.W. B Street in Bentonville. Members and guests can walk the trails, visit Black Apple Creek and enjoy the beauty of the park. There will be a judged dessert contest in several different categories. Master Gardener John Sparks will share the history of that area, where he grew up.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture. They share their training by participating in community projects like the garden that supplies the Helping Hands Food Pantry with fresh produce all summer.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Photographers

The next meeting of the Bella Vista Photography Club is June 15. Some members will present a slide show of club photos that are on display or of their own photos. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Bella Vista Photography Club regularly meets on the third Thursday of each month, from 6:30-8 p.m., at First Community Bank, located at 1196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo., near Walmart.

Information: Go to the club's Facebook page at Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club.

Orchid Society

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The speaker will be Douglas C. Needham, president of the Oklahoma Orchid Society and retired professor of Floriculture and Extension 4-H and Youth Programs at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. Needham earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from Purdue University in Horticultural Plant Breeding and Genetics. His topic will be integrated pest management for orchids.

Membership to OSO is $10 a year. The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Monthly raffles for members and occasional public auctions offer affordable orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton County announced last week that it had received a $5,000 donation from K-MAC Enterprises.

The money will allow kids to participate in the club's summer field trips for free. The club will have more than 300 kids enrolled in summer camp programming for the Bentonville, Rogers, Bella Vista and Pea Ridge Clubs, and more than 40 field trips are planned.

K-MAC Enterprises operates more than 300 Taco Bell Restaurants in several surrounding states, according to the release.

Information: bgcbentoncounty.org.

Kiwanis

Meetings of the Gravette Kiwanis Club are held at 7 a.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month in the cafeteria at Ozarks Community Hospital and are open to the public. Members are asked to park in the back parking lot and enter through the back door. Breakfast will be provided.

Information: facebook.com/kiwanis.gravette/

Lions

Meetings of the Gravette Lions Club are held at 12:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center. Lunch is available. Visitors are always welcome.

Those needing assistance paying for eye exams or eyeglasses should call Jeff Davis at (479) 250-0125 or Linda Damron at (479) 298-3511.

The Gentry Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month in the McKee Room at the Gentry Public Library. For assistance paying for eye exams or glasses, people should call Roberta Defraga at (479) 445-2775.

The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge awarded four eight grade students Teenager of the Year Awards this past school year. They were presented to Trail Holloway from Farmington Junior High, Levi Frost from Prairie Grove Junior High, Leighton Keyes from Central Junior High in Springdale, and Parker Baldwin from Woodland Junior High in Fayetteville. Marge Guist, Lodge Americanism/Youth Activities Chair and Kim Mcgaughry, Lodge Drug Awareness Chair presented the awards. Each received a certificate and a check for fifty dollars. These were presented during the Elks Youth Week in which students are recognized for their citizenship, academics, school academics, and community service. (Courtesy Photo)



The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge held their first veteran fishing derby May 24. There were nine veterans from the Fayetteville Veterans Home that came to the lodge to enjoy a morning of fishing. Medals were given to Leslie Whitmore for the Biggest Fish Caught, David Hoff for the Most Fish Caught and Bob Harrell for the Smallest Fish Caught. All participants also received a treat bag with snacks in it to take home with them. The veterans were able to use the new fishing platforms that were made possible by Home Depot. Pictured are Bob Harrell, Leslie Whitmore, David Hoff and Justine Kelly, Elks volunteer. (Courtesy Photo)



