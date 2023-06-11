UALR honors program includes local

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock welcomed Lance Beckman of Redfield to the William G. Cooper Jr. Honors Program in English.

The Cooper Honors Program provides qualified students with funding and intense research and creative opportunities. The program is sustained by an endowment created by the family of Dr. W. G. Cooper Jr. in honor of his distinguished service on the Little Rock University Board of Trustees and UA Little Rock Board of Visitors, according to a news release.

All Coopers Honors Program students receive an annual stipend and English majors are eligible for additional awards through the Cooper endowment.

UA Little Rock hails top English students

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock School Department of English honored its top students for the 2022-23 academic year including area students.

Faith Stillwell of Stuttgart received the Gladys K. Brown Award and Kathryn Ramsey Award.

Lance Beckman of Redfield received the Roslyn Knutson Award, according to a news release.

PB school district election, voting set

The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting will be held Aug. 1-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release.

Voters in the district will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial.

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office is preparing for the election and reminds voters of election-related dates:

July 9:

Last day to register to vote for the PBSD Special Election.

July 24:

First day for designated bearers to pick up absentee ballots.

Aug. 1-7:

Early voting is held at the courthouse from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Aug. 1:

Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email.

Aug. 4:

Last day to transfer voter into Jefferson County.

Aug. 7:

Absentee application deadline.

The deadline for voters to deliver absentee ballots to clerk.

Aug. 8:

Election day -- 7:30 a.m – 7:30 p.m. voting held at the polling locations.

Absentee ballots:

Voters must contact the clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application.

Act 736 prohibits the county clerk from sending unsolicited absentee applications to voters who have not requested a new ballot application.

The application can be hand delivered, mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque Ave., Ste. 101, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

City promotes Juneteenth celebration

The city of Pine Bluff invites the community to the Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The celebration will feature singers, dancers, stories, food trucks and vendors.

A Juneteenth Community Choir will be featured with Donna Huskey serving as director and Chris Savage playing the music. Local singers are invited to attend a rehearsal for the choir at 7 p.m. June 16 at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave.

Other participants include Travis McKamie of First Assembly of God, the Rev. Darren Edgerson of St. Peter's Rock Baptist Church, Dylan Mayo (presenting the History of Juneteenth), the Reed Family (story of the Quilts), Roslynn Ingram (poetry ~10th grader at Watson Chapel High School), Nora Celestine (singer), Pashu'ar Grissom (spoken word), Felicia Jones (singer~ 11th grader Watson Chapel High School) and Erikka Johnson (singer).

The emcees will be Kim Jones Sneed, founder and publisher of Stuff In The Bluff, and Jordan Sims, an advocate for youth and host of "The Introduction Podcast."

Music will be provided by Stephen Cooley of TCF Music Entertainment at North Little Rock. Vincent Glover of Little Rock will provide videography services. Photography services will be provided by Linner Wear.

Individuals interested in setting up a table and/or having a food truck at the event need to complete a vendor form and submit it by June 12. The vendor form is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/585454b8001/94588d53-11da-4abc-993c-a7e2e673b069.pdf?rdr=true .

Details: Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Juneteenth and city outreach coordinator, at (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.