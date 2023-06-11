Consent decree stirs debate in Garland County

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County is the only county in the state with a court-ordered school desegregation agreement in place for its seven public school districts, and while some say it may have served its purpose, proponents say the mandate needs to stay in place.

The Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 1989 required all school districts in the state to allow for the free transfer of students between districts, regardless of where they live. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, in April, when filing motions to end federal consent decrees in the El Dorado, Hope and Lafayette County school districts, said school choice is the law in Arkansas today, and that "unconstitutional, race-based consent decrees from decades past are denying equal rights to parents to select the school that best meets the needs of their children."

As a result of the act being implemented, several citizens within the county, most notably the NAACP, began to fear the potential of white flight taking place. White flight, as it relates to schools, is the departure of white residents from racially mixed districts to heavily white districts in reaction to court-ordered school desegregation.

On Aug. 18, 1989, W.T. Davis, then-president of the Garland County NAACP, filed, individually and on behalf of a class of taxpayers of the county, a class action lawsuit against the county alleging that it maintained a racially segregated public school system in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

"They got together and they were concerned about whether the schools were being totally fair and equal to all students," the plaintiffs' attorney, Q. Byrum Hurst Jr., said in a recent interview. "They realized that Lake Hamilton and Lakeside went from small, rural schools to large schools almost overnight ... and they had almost no minority population. They do now, but at the time they didn't."

He said it was disturbing to look at the facts.

"You had Hot Springs School District that was educating the largest number of minority students, so we wanted to do something that would protect it and make sure everybody got an equal education -- Black students, white students, Hispanic students, foreign students, students of all races and color," he said.

They filed the lawsuit, he noted, based on the idea that money could be saved and better allocated to the students if the county formed a central administrative body to oversee the seven districts. Each district would still maintain its present governance, however. While the body no longer exists today, Hurst and the NAACP believe the decree is still necessary to stifle any remaining remnants of segregation and ensure that no one school becomes predominantly one race.

In a statement to The Sentinel-Record, the Hot Springs branch of the NAACP said it insists on the maintenance of the decree, which has been in place for more than 30 years.

"Nearly 70 years out from Brown v. Board, we are still witnessing de facto segregation, racial disparities in student achievement, inequities in extracurricular participation and incidents of racial harassment and discrimination," it said.

"The State of Arkansas has perpetrated the takeover and closure of majority Black school districts. Laws banning the accurate teaching of our history are being passed here in Arkansas and across the nation. Now more than ever we must continue to fight for access to quality education for students of all ages, races and socioeconomic backgrounds. Join us in the fight for freedom, justice and equality."

NAACP President Marsalis Weatherspoon said in a recent interview that there is still a lot of work to be done, and that, in many respects, "we're regressing."

"We're going backwards from, you know, 1989 when this was all legislated. We've seen legislation against critical race theory. We've seen people being fired, losing their jobs just at the mere thought of it. So we're going the wrong direction as it relates to race relations and education, and then we're still so far from the intent of the consent decree. We're still basically de facto segregated in our county. So until those things change, we need the consent decree to do what it's been doing," he said.

According to recent data from the Arkansas Department of Education in regard to school choice eligibility, the three highest race percentages for each Garland County school district are as follows: Cutter Morning Star, 73.55% white, 11.89% Hispanic, 3.12% Black; Fountain Lake, 86.43% white, 8.22% Hispanic, 0.93% Black; Hot Springs, 34.95% Black, 32.74% white, 19.84% Hispanic; Jessieville, 85.11% white, 4.84% Hispanic, 1.61% Black; Lake Hamilton, 75.37% white, 13.32% Hispanic, 3.62% Black; Lakeside, 71.13% white, 12.32% Hispanic, 7.64% Black; and Mountain Pine, 79.17% white, 5.77% Black, 4.65% Hispanic.

Approved by the federal court on April 20, 1992, the districts entered into the Garland County school desegregation case settlement agreement, in which they agreed to comply with the School Choice Act's provision that allowed students to transfer to other districts, but included the limitation that "no student may transfer to a nonresident district where the percentage of enrollment for the student's race exceeds that percentage in his resident district."

In 2013, the Arkansas Legislature repealed the act and replaced it with the 2013 School Choice Act, which removed the race-based limitation on public school transfers and included a provision preventing the receiving school district from discriminating on the basis of race. However, it also included a carve-out restriction noting that nonresident transfers were only permitted "provided that the transfer by the student does not conflict with an enforceable judicial decree or court order remedying the effects of past racial segregation in the school district."

With the federal courts monitoring the schools, ensuring there was proper minority staff recruiting and that all students from each district had equal access to the best resources, Hurst said he believes it was a very good plan and compromise.