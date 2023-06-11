Converting U.S. 412 to interstate standard faces many challenges, officials say

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Highway officials in Arkansas and Oklahoma are starting to get an idea of just how much time, work and money will be required to carry out a congressional mandate to convert about 190 miles of U.S. 412 between Interstate 35 in Oklahoma and Interstate 49 in Springdale into an interstate highway.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Arkansas Department of Transportation are initiating a study of the project in coordination with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Federal Highway Administration.

Connecting Northwest Arkansas and north central Oklahoma with an interstate highway would encourage economic development along the corridor and expand opportunities for employment in the region, according to officials in both states.

Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council, said developing the region's transportation infrastructure is critical as the region continues to see rapid growth.

"The designation of U.S. 412 to an interstate will strengthen our connection to Northeast Oklahoma and will grow in prominence as we work to expedite other critical projects, like the 412 bypass and airport connector, near completion," Peacock said.

An interstate highway would help major retail and industrial employers in the region, including Walmart in Northwest Arkansas and numerous energy and aerospace companies in northeast Oklahoma, according to Indian Nations Council officials.

U.S. 412 also directly serves the major inland ports of the Tulsa Port of Catoosa and Oakley's Port 33 on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and provides, or will provide, access to Tulsa International and Northwest Arkansas National airports.

"This is kind of an odd duck in that it came down from the federal level to us, and we agreed to partner on the study to see if it is feasible or not," said Arkansas Highway Commissioner Philip Taldo. "I assume that since this came down from the feds that they are going to provide some funding for it because we sure don't have it."

Taldo noted the state has 20 to 30 years' worth of projects already designated.

"So, if this is something they're wanting to get done in the next 10, 15, 20 years, some funding is going to have to come up from somewhere," he said.

Multistate future interstate projects take decades to construct, according to Tim Conklin, executive director at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. He pointed to the relatively recent completion of I-49 with the Bella Vista Bypass in Northwest Arkansas in 2021 as an example.

Arkansas still has approximately 200 plus miles of designated future interstates to complete, Conklin said.

Future projects include Interstate 57, which would follow U.S. 67 from Little Rock north to Missouri, and Interstate 69 in south and southeast Arkansas, which would enter Arkansas south of Magnolia and run northeasterly into Mississippi. The new portion of I-69 would connect Shreveport and Memphis. There's also a missing portion of I-49 between Fort Smith and Texarkana to build.

While the elephant in the room is money, there are certainly plenty of other challenges.

A major early finding is that it's probably not feasible for the segment of U.S. 412 that passes through Siloam Springs to be converted to interstate standards, and alternative routes will have to be considered, likely a bypass.

The issue is at-grade intersections are not allowed on interstate highways, and there are 51 such intersections along U.S. 412 in the Siloam Springs study area alone that would have to be grade separated, removed, rerouted and/or connected by frontage roads in order to use the current alignment.

Access to U.S. 412, as an interstate, would only be allowed at select locations with interchanges that have adequate acceleration and deceleration zones.

There are about 50 more at-grade intersections along the seven different planning segments being studied.

Most of the 170 miles of the highway in Oklahoma are already built to interstate standards, with four-lane divided highway and controlled access. Of the 20 miles in Arkansas, the only portion built to interstate standards is the completed section of the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass -- designated Arkansas 612 -- between I-49 and Arkansas 112. Work on the segment between Arkansas 112 and U.S. 412 in Tontitown is expected to begin soon.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jo bbs Act of 2021 set aside $550 billion over fiscal years 2022 through 2026 in new, federal investment in infrastructure and includes upgrading that part of U.S. 412 to interstate standards.

The U.S. 412 roadway will have to adhere to specific design criteria to become an interstate. Areas that do not meet interstate standards are known as having "deficiencies." The study team evaluated the entire U.S. 412 corridor to identify specific deficiencies that will need to be reviewed by the Federal Highway Administration.

Criteria include design speed of the road, lane widths, shoulder widths, curve radia, elevation rates, grades, cross slopes, vertical clearances and structural loading capacities.

All deficiencies that are found will be evaluated to determine if an improvement must be made or if a design exception can be requested from the Highway Administration.

The idea of making the route part of the interstate system surfaced in 2021 when the Indian Nations Council of Governments in Tulsa passed a resolution seeking support for the change from Oklahoma and Arkansas transportation and elected officials.

Congress in November 2021 included the high-priority, future interstate designation in its infrastructure bill.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission passed a resolution in May 2021 supporting the designation. The commission is the designated metropolitan planning organization for the Northwest Arkansas urban area.

U.S. 412 intersects with I-35 about 80 miles west of Tulsa. I-35 runs from Laredo, Texas, north through San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kan., to Interstate 70 in Salina, Kan. It continues north all the way to Duluth, Minn.

U.S. 412 is a designated high-priority corridor from Nashville, Tenn., to Tulsa and is part of the National Highway System.

Traffic passes Thursday, June 8, 2023, on U.S. 412 in Siloam Springs. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Arkansas Department of Transportation are initiating a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study of U.S. 412. The study is being performed in coordination with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The overarching goal is to develop a master plan to support the transition of U.S. 412 from a U.S. Highway to an interstate, in accordance with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

