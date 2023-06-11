Coping with the reign of narcissism

"Then, slowly, Boyne turned to Mrs. Sellars. His eyes rested on her profile, so thin, drawn, bloodless, that a fresh pang shot through him. He had often mocked at himself as a man who, in spite of all his wanderings, had never had a real adventure; but now he saw that he himself had been one, had been Rose Sellars' Great Adventure, the risk and the enchantment of her life."

--Edith Wharton, "The Children" (1928)

Novelist Edith Wharton here speaks to the threat that arises when you suddenly see yourself not as the hero of your own story, but as a figure in another's. Whether one turns out to be but a minor character in a drama not of your own making or even, as poor Martin Boyne discovers, the object of intense desire, there remains something fundamentally threatening about seeing yourself from another vantage point, about becoming something other than the driver of the plot at hand.

In Wharton's novels, men like Martin Boyne or Ethan Frome or Vance Weston destroy their lives, and the lives of others, in singularly tragic ways as they try to retain their subjectivity. And in present-day America, many people are more than happy to destroy our more perfect union when faced with the possibility of being decentered from their heroic narratives.

Although left-spectrum politics are not immune to this dynamic, we can see this playing out particularly strongly in our present moment on the conservative end of things, in particular: 1. the desire to preserve a national mythos that centers certain "founding fathers" and their apparent progeny at the expense of their deliberately disempowered contemporaries, and 2. the desire to re-impose restrictions upon the lives of women so that their existence remains exclusively within the orbit of men, not as independent beings in their own right.

The first point can best be explicated by starting with reaction to The 1619 Project of The New York Times. This project is a case of historical revision making the claim, leading up to the 400th anniversary of the importation of African slaves to the Americas, that the institution of slavery was no mere accident, but constituted an essential component to the founding of this country.

The United States was founded as a slave state; the Constitution permitted the system of slavery, facilitated its growth, and ensured that slave states were granted greater political power compared to free states. These facts are unassailable.

But what seemed to make so many opponents of The 1619 Project so angry was the assertion that 1619, rather than the more heroic 1776, constituted the true founding of America. Considering the founding of America from the slave's perspective was anathema.

The ire has spread. Multiple state legislatures have demanded limitations on the teaching of African American history. Revisions to high school textbooks have been enforced to make it impossible to mention race or the existence of segregation statutes when talking about someone like Rosa Parks.

In Texas, a battle over the mission of the Texas State Historical Association is brewing that includes a lawsuit by billionaire oil baron J.P. Bryan, who has accused the TSHA of insulting the version of Texas history popular among his crowd: the heroism of the Anglos at the Alamo, the bravery of the Texas Rangers, the viciousness of the Indians, and more.

There is something deeper at work here than nostalgia for an uncomplicated past. To see it, let's turn to the next point.

On May 10, Gabriella Gonzales was murdered by her abusive boyfriend Harold Thompson in Dallas, after going to Colorado to procure an abortion.

Here in Arkansas, Rep. Richard Womack of Arkadelphia filed on Jan. 19 the bill HB1174, which stated that "all unborn children should be protected under the state homicide laws as all other persons." Had the bill passed, it hypothetically would make women who obtain abortions subject to the death penalty. This was not the only bill of its kind proposed at the state level in the U.S. during 2023.

So, in murdering his girlfriend, Thompson could be seen to be enacting vigilante justice.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade precedent, Republicans have been champing at the bit to push back the boundaries of women's autonomy, not only outlawing abortion at the state level but speculating on a future in which birth control and no-fault divorce have been eliminated. Why?

Because female autonomy removes the man from the center of the heroic narrative in which he lives. Or as philosopher Kate Manne, in her 2018 book "Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny," wrote, "Women may not be simply human beings, but positioned as human givers when it comes to the dominant men who look to them for various kinds of moral support, admiration, attention, and so on. She is not allowed to be in the same ways as he is. She will tend to be in trouble when she does not give enough, or to the right people, in the right way, or in the right spirit."

Men have long relied upon women to reflect back to them the proper image of themselves and never to be a person with needs or stories that might not revolve around any particular man.

Both of these facets of present-day reactionary politics call to mind how political scientist Corey Robin, in his book "The Reactionary Mind" (2nd edition, 2017), defined conservatism: "a mediation on--and the theoretical rendition of--the felt experience of having power, seeing it threatened, and trying to win it back." But something deeper is at play in our politics, namely a fundamental unwillingness to see oneself, or one's group, from any other perspective.

To read Edith Wharton's "The Children" is to be struck by the irony of the title. The catalyst of Martin Boyne's drama is a group of seven children determined to stay despite the competing wishes of their parents and step-parents, but it becomes quickly obvious that the adults of the novel are the ones most resistant to any revision of their desires, the adults who exhibit the greater childlike behaviors.

Likewise, it is a staple of contemporary thought that conservatism is the true philosophy for grownups, as inevitable as age. But the narcissistic bent of modern conservatism turns its practitioners into veritable children demanding that they remain the center of all creation. Such is the unrecognized nature of authoritarianism: the infantilization of its adherents.

There are plenty of leftist spheres in which this same dynamic applies, but they are not the ones reigning over our state legislatures, outlawing entire modes of thought or being. The solution to the reign of narcissism is not a swing in ideology, but a practice that takes us beyond ourselves.

In his 1820 "Elements of the Philosophy of Right," philosopher G.W.F. Hegel wrote that we can only experience freedom in relationships, noting that in friendship and love "we are not one-sidedly within ourselves but willingly limit ourselves with reference to an other, even while knowing ourselves in this limitation as ourselves."

Hegel goes further and asserts that the liberty of others is the prerequisite for our own self-realization. As he wrote in the preface to his earlier 1807 work "The Phenomenology of Spirit," "The familiar, precisely because it is familiar, is ill understood. Indeed, when one's comprehension of something consists merely in presupposing and accepting it in the way in which it's familiarly known, one succumbs to the most common of deceptions of self and others."

What is more familiar to us than ourselves? And so what must we most subject to the gaze of others if we hope to understand this familiar thing?

Religious studies professor Molly Farneth, in her 2017 book on Hegel's social ethics, asserts that this practice of "reciprocal recognition" is essential for any democracy. What does this entail? Foremost, we must be "willing to treat their own claims as contestable and others' as potential sources of reasons for changing their beliefs and actions." But what does it mean that we must hold all claims we make as contestable? Are we not allowed to believe anything without subjecting ourselves to criticism?

For example, I might hold to a sincere belief that John Carpenter's 1988 movie "They Live" is the greatest movie of all time. My believing this does not impinge upon anyone else's life in a meaningful way, and so may go by uncontested. However, were I to insist to my wife that, because "They Live" is the greatest movie ever, we must watch it every night without fail, suddenly an opinion that she was willing to tolerate in me has become an imposition upon her life, and she would be right to challenge my belief in the greatness of this movie.

Not to allow my claim to be contested would be to step away from the healthy mode of conflict inherent in democracy and step toward tragedy. "Tragedy ensues when people see their identities, obligations, and norms as fixed and given--when they do not or cannot take responsibility for them," writes Farneth. "When these identities, obligations, and norms are removed from the processes of justification and contestation, the incompatibilities that arise among them become irresolvable."

Not to allow my claim to be contested would be to behave in a childish manner, because there is a fundamental link between tragedy and immaturity that all of Aristotle's discourse on tragic flaws cannot obscure. People find themselves in tragic conflicts because they do not know how to contest ideas in a mature manner that decenters the self.

In the plays of William Shakespeare, our tragic figures end up heroically and conveniently dead, often in dramatic pools of gore. But Edith Wharton understood better the nature of tragedy and how rarely certain decisions end in a bloody catharsis.

Her tragic figures, like Martin Boyne, live on as broken men in despairing lives defined by their attempt to maintain a singular subjectivity. Not growing up doesn't mean immediately dying. Not growing up means being perpetually stuck with the most childish version of yourself, never truly living, never truly knowing another person.

"Two days afterward, the ship which had brought him to Europe started on her voyage back to Brazil. On her deck stood Boyne, a lonely man." So ends "The Children." And so continues the tragic life of this boy called Martin Boyne--and all of those who follow his path.

Guy Lancaster is the editor of the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System.