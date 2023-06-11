Covid-19 continues its killing spree

Many immunocompromised and older people are still terrified of covid. As a transplant infectious disease doctor, I understand why.

In the first five months of 2023, covid caused more than 37,000 deaths in the U.S., a typical toll from the flu in an entire year. Scientists estimate an annual U.S. covid death rate of at least 100,000.

Meanwhile, the federal public health emergency ended last month, and across the country the pandemic has moved to back of mind. The most vulnerable feel left behind.

At the same time, health professionals are optimistic about today's anti-covid arsenal. Biomedical advances have revolutionized our ability to thwart serious disease and death from the virus, even as it mutates. The bivalent vaccines are about 70 percent effective at preventing hospitalization and death, and if taken in the first five days of infection, Paxlovid or remdesivir are as much as 90 percent effective.

Patients hospitalized in 2023 encounter a fine-tuned litany of antivirals and anti-inflammatory agents. We are at the lowest point in the pandemic for hospitalizations and deaths, and the average person being infected with covid now has mild symptoms.

So why are so many people still dying?

This disparity points to a continued public health failure to take full advantage of these tools and to communicate the evolving risks in this phase of the pandemic.

The immunosuppressed population is diverse. Most of these individuals, including patients on immunosuppressive medications such as corticosteroids and biologics, respond well to the covid vaccines.

Even for severely immunocompromised people, vaccination is effective when timed carefully around their treatment plans. If these higher-risk patients are hospitalized with covid, early use of antivirals such as remdesivir and anti-inflammation therapy can help them recover.

Currently more than 90 percent of covid deaths are of people 65 years and older. Research suggests that giving Paxlovid to a greater number of eligible patients would reduce deaths.

All of this makes clear that covid does not have to be so dire for older individuals if we ensure that more are up to date on boosters and have access to the full range of therapies.

That points to two steps our political and public health leaders should take: First, more vigorously promote the recent bivalent boosters, especially to populations that need it the most. Second, reduce barriers to Paxlovid and other early therapy use.

Providers should help patients develop a Paxlovid plan so they know how to get it, what drug interactions to watch out for, and any alternatives to Paxlovid they can take. The federal government should continue to provide funding so that all communities including the uninsured have access to testing, vaccines and early therapy.

Finally, public health leaders need to improve communications to combat misinformation and to make the public more aware of available resources.