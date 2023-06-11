Crash kills driver of a FedEx truck

A FedEx truck crashed on wet roads northeast of Gentry on Friday afternoon, killing one man, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Benton County sheriff's office.

Daniel Garcia Jr., 21, of Centerton was driving east just before 3:30 p.m. on Peterson Road near South Brigance Road when the truck left the road and traveled onto an embankment, rolling onto the driver's side and ejecting Garcia, fatally injuring him, according to the report.

A deputy investigating the crash reported that it was raining heavily and the road was wet at the time.