Crutchfield named Athlete of Year

LITTLE ROCK -- Pine Bluff High School senior-to-be Courtney Crutchfield was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Male Athlete of the Year, capping a dominant 2022-23 school year as a three-sport standout.

Crutchfield was honored with several other prep athletes at a banquet sponsored by the Little Rock-based newspaper at the Statehouse Convention Center. Members of the Democrat-Gazette's sports department selected athletes of the year for each sport, as well as overall male and female athletes of the year.

Pine Bluff Athletic Director Billy Dixon coaches Crutchfield in basketball, and Dixon has been a witness to the 6-foot-3, 185-pound, all-around talent even before Crutchfield first made the varsity football and basketball teams as a freshman. Crutchfield averaged 20.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.4 steals per game as part of a three-guard rotation while helping Pine Bluff win the 5A state boys basketball championship in March.

Still, his winning a statewide superlative honor caught Dixon by surprise, in a good way, of course.

"I'm surprised in one sense because there are so many great athletes who could be honored in the same manner," Dixon said. "So many guys who compete on a high level in their sport."

Pine Bluff has thrived on having athletes who can excel at multiple sports for decades. At least five basketball Zebras including Crutchfield also played significant roles in football during the 2022 season.

One of them, now-graduate Jordon Harris, will play tight end at the University of Missouri. Crutchfield has orally committed to the University of Arkansas as a wide receiver and cornerback/safety.

On the football field, Crutchfield has caught 25 passes for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushed 6 times for 46 yards, made 32 tackles (25 solo and 3 for losses), picked off 5 passes, forced 3 fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown. He's also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and a TD.

Not only that, Crutchfield won the 5A-South Conference high jump title in just his first season competing this spring.

Dixon said he's received calls from college basketball coaches who think Crutchfield could excel in their sport at the next level, but added that football is the sport of his star athlete's choice.

"We try to stay focused, regardless of the sport, and we grind," said Dixon, who finished his first year as athletic director and seventh year as boys basketball head coach. "It's humbling when one of our athletes is named to receive an award like this. These athletes get to represent their school, community and city, but it goes broader for us because they get to represent the county. It's great recognition we get to share and celebrate in."

Crutchfield wasn't the only southeast Arkansan to win a superlative award.

Aaron Webb of Sheridan was named boys track and field Athlete of the Year after winning the 200 meters in a personal-best 21.66 seconds and helping the 4x100 relay team win in the 5A state meet last month at Lake Hamilton. Webb repeated his victories at the Meet of Champs in Russellville, adding a second-place finish in the 100 meters by just .01 second to North Little Rock's Terrell Sanders.

The late Benjamen Redix of White Hall was honored as an All-Arkansas track and field team member. Redix, who like Crutchfield was a two-way football standout and matched up against him on the field, won the triple jump in the Meet of Champs and finished second in the event in the 5A state meet.

Other All-Arkansas Preps honorees from southeast Arkansas included:

Emma Banks, Stuttgart, softball second team

Jai'Chaunn Hayes, White Hall, boys basketball underclassmen team

Antonio Jordan, Warren, football underclassmen team

Marshon Jordan, White Hall, football underclassmen team

Gabe Kuttenkuler, Sheridan, baseball second team

Maddox Lassiter, Warren, football second team

Lillie-Faye McWhorter, Woodlawn, softball underclassmen team

Journey Peppers, White Hall, volleyball underclassmen team, and

Garrett Weatherford, Woodlawn, baseball underclassmen team.

Soccer great Carli Lloyd poses with Sheridan athlete Aaron Webb after he is honored as All-Arkansas Preps Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year at the Statehouse Convention Center on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

