Detroit a tad further West after cow chase

As traffic began to build on Interstate 75 near Detroit on a recent afternoon, a 1,200-pound steer suddenly darted onto the highway, followed by a cowboy on a horse, spinning his lasso.

"It was pretty wild -- cars were still flying by when I went after him," said the cowboy, Ricky Littlejohn, who was hired by the steer's owner to track him down.

The steer, named Lester, had been spotted near a gravel pit along the interstate, and Lester's owner, who runs an animal sanctuary, was worried the bovine would run into traffic and cause an accident.

"He's a real escape artist," Littlejohn said of the steer.

Littlejohn, 29, makes his living as a horse trainer and cow catcher in North Adams, Mich., about 80 miles from Detroit. This was the second time he'd been asked to help capture Lester.

Six weeks earlier, Littlejohn had snagged Lester with a lasso and returned him, but Lester is wily, and soon he was on the loose once more.

"He jumped through a wooden fence and never skipped a beat," Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn knew what he was up against: Lester is fast, and Littlejohn wasn't sure if he'd be able to catch him this time. The stakes were high because of the interstate.

Lester had been on the loose again for about six weeks when he was spotted May 20 grazing close to Interstate 75 near the village of Holly. The steer's owner got a call about a Lester sighting. Lester was famous in the area after his first escape.

The owner called Littlejohn, but since it was beginning to get dark, Littlejohn waited until the next day to make the two-hour drive. He and his fiancée, Trina Resendez, 30, and hired hand Austin Collier, 24, loaded up five hounds and three horses, including Littlejohn's horse, Bucky, and headed out to Holly to round up Lester.

"When we got to the gravel pit area where he'd been seen hanging out in the trees and grazing on grass, I got saddled up," said Littlejohn. "It looked to me like Lester had tried to make a little home there. As soon as he saw us, he took off running. And before I knew it, he popped out of the trees, onto the highway."

Littlejohn said he had already contacted the Michigan State Police. So when Lester ran out into traffic around 2 p.m. that Sunday, troopers were able to slow traffic in both directions, he said.

When the steer took off running, Littlejohn and Bucky gave chase.

"I didn't want somebody to lose their life over a cow," Littlejohn said.

"Cow-catching is what people call it in our world," he said.

In a Michigan State Police dash cam video posted on Twitter (and filled with comments like "Holy Cow" and "I had no idea we had cowboys in Michigan!") Littlejohn can be seen galloping after the steer in the middle of the interstate and confidently spinning his rope above his head.

When Littlejohn let his lasso fly, it landed perfectly around Lester's neck, causing the steer to immediately slow down as it headed toward the interstate's grassy median.

"Then the cow jumped the guardrail, and Trina raced over and put another rope on him and held him," he said. "Roping a cow in the middle of the freeway was definitely a first for all of us."

Littlejohn returned Lester to his owner, who runs a farm animal sanctuary, he said, noting that he hopes the steer won't plow through the fence a third time.

Lester's owner is trying to make sure of that.

"I'm very glad he's back -- he seems happy to be home," said Melissa Borden, 49, owner of the Devoted Barn in Oakland County, Mich., noting that Lester was born at the sanctuary about four years ago.

"I honestly believe that he was trying to find his way home and that's how he ended up next to the interstate," she said. "He wanted to get back to his buddies on the farm."