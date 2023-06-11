Eovaldi improves to 9-2; Texas wins showdown

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Texas Manager Bruce Bochy liked the Rangers' response after they lost the opener of early season showdown with Tampa Bay.

Nathan Eovaldi became the majors second nine-game winner, Corey Seager had a career-high five hits and four RBI, and the Rangers beat the Rays 8-4 on Saturday in a matchup of teams with the major leagues' top records.

Tampa Bay took Friday night's game 8-3 and limited Texas to three hits. The Rangers were coming off a 1-0 loss Wednesday to St. Louis.

"The bats woke up," Bochy said. "This is a big game. You lose the first one, we lost two in a row, bats were kind of quiet, so big win for us today."

Eovaldi (9-2) allowed 4 runs and 7 hits over 6 1/3 innings, improving to 8-0 in his last 10 starts as Texas (41-22) stopped a seven-game winning streak by the Rays (47-20).

Seager hit a two-run double in a three-run third off rookie Taj Bradley (4-3) and hit a two-run home run against Jalen Beeks (Arkansas Razorbacks) in a three-run fourth. He has 29 RBI since returning from a left hamstring strain on May 17.

"Just in a good spot," Seager said.

Francisco Mejia homered for the Rays, who dropped to 30-7 at home.

Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan (9-1). the majors other nine-game winner, will start today's rubber game of the three-game series.

"Having the Rangers come in, and what they've done so far, it's been a good test," McClanahan said. "It's a lot of fun playing the best in the league, and I'm excited about tomorrow."

ASTROS 6, GUARDIANS 4 Jose Abreu homered and drove in three runs, rookie J.P. France (2-1) stayed around until the seventh inning and Houston's bullpen finally held off a Cleveland rally.

ORIOLES 6, ROYALS 1 Cole Irvin earned his first victory with Baltimore, Gunnar Henderson and Adam Frazier homered and the Orioles stretched Kansas City losing streak to five.

TWINS 9, BLUE JAYS 4 Carlos Correa hit his second career grand slam, Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach also homered and Minnesota scored seven runs in the eighth inning to beat Toronto.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, NATIONALS 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna each hit a two-run home run in the second inning off MacKenzie Gore and Atlanta won its seventh consecutive game.

DODGERS 9, PHILLIES 0 Rookie Bobby Miller (3-0) won for the third time in four starts, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run and Los Angeles beat Philadelphia after the ejection of Phillies Manager Rob Thomson in an apparent pitch clock flap.

METS 5, PIRATES 1 New York stopped a seven-game losing streak, their longest in four years, beating Pittsburgh behind Mark Canha's tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and three RBI.

PADRES 3, ROCKIES 2 Fernando Tatis Jr. had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning that led San Diego over Colorado and extended the Rockies' losing streak to six.

REDS 8, CARDINALS 4 Elly De La Cruz kept up his hot start with an RBI, stolen base and impressive headfirst slide at the plate, Andrew Abbott (2-0) pitched shutout ball for the second consecutive start and Cincinnati beat St. Louis behind the two rookies.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 2, BREWERS 1 (10) Oakland stretched a winning streak to four for the first time since last season, beating Milwaukee behind Aledmys Diaz's RBI single in the 10th inning.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, TIGERS 0 Nick Ahmed hit a two-run home run in the second inning, Lourdes Gurriel followed with a three-run blast in the fifth and Arizona sent Detroit to its eighth consecutive loss

MARLINS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Jean Segura capped Miami's five-run ninth inning with a two-run double, and the Marlins won their seventh time in eight games by beating Chicago.