Event co-chairs happy to help ‘serve up’ hunger solutions

The previous connection spouses Eric McDaniel and Dr. Chad Rodgers had with Serving Up Solutions has been as guests and live-auction donors.

This year, the men have taken the helm as co-chairmen for the 16th iteration of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance fundraiser, slated for Thursday at the Albert Pike Masonic Center in Little Rock.

The Alliance is "the statewide umbrella anti-hunger organization that works with food banks, pantries, schools, community organizations, businesses, and elected officials to collaborate on equitable solutions to hunger," according to its materials. "We assist the charitable food network with food sourcing, through a variety of programs, lead the No Kid Hungry campaign, conduct SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] outreach, and advocate on issues from college hunger and food deserts to The Farm Bill at the local, state and federal level."