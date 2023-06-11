Five-Bedroom Lakefront Home in Bella Vista

This extraordinary residence sits on over a third-acre (0.36 acres) on the shores of beautiful Lake Windsor in Bella Vista. The expansive 4,200 sq. ft. home features an impressive five bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The house is located at 69 Portsmouth Drive and is listed at $1,386,000 by LaDawna Whiteside of Coldwell Banker Harris, McHaney & Faucette.

Welcome to paradise! Located on Bella Vista's Lake Windsor with an easy walk to your private boat dock that features a covered bar and grill, you'll enjoy lake views from the gazebo patio and hours of summer fun diving off the swim deck.

Inside this lakefront manor you will find many quality updates and lots of space to spread out and entertain. Your main level living area has a vaulted ceiling and an absolutely stunning gas log fireplace and mantel. The open design flows into your updated gourmet kitchen that boasts gorgeous quartz countertops, custom cabinets and a bright and sunny eat-in kitchen.

Your primary suite has French doors that lead out onto your upper deck. The detailed wood tray ceiling is a conversation piece and your ensuite bathroom, like all of the bathrooms in this amazing home, has been fully updated. Check out the roomy soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, two separate vanities and glass block window that lets in the sunlight without giving up your privacy. There are four more generously-sized bedrooms that will afford every family member and visiting guest the space and comfort they desire.

The second living area downstairs will continue to impress with several unique features beginning with a home theater and a full bar that comes with beer/wine crafting equipment so you can create your very own brews and vintages to enjoy. If that isn't enough, you have a swim-spa on the lower level that looks out onto your landscaped yard and Lake Windsor.

This could be your personal retreat or make it a fully furnished short-term rental. The refrigerators, washer and dryer, swim-spa, TVs and generator will all convey. Furnishings will also convey with an acceptable offer. Don't miss this outstanding opportunity to own your own slice of heaven in Northwest Arkansas' most picturesque area in Bella Vista.

For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact LaDawna Whiteside on her cell 479-871-8989 or office phone 479-273-3838 or email her at propertyplacenwa@gmail.com.