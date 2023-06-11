Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands.

Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

BROOKSHIRE'S SPRING MARKET, 1024 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of inspection June 6. Health permit is expired. Corrective Action: Permits are not transferable to new owners. Obtain a valid permit to operate the retail food establishment in compliance with the law. Submit a food permit application immediately.

BROOKSHIRE'S SPRING MARKET DELI/BAKERY, 1024 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of inspection June 6. Health permit is expired. Observation: Corrective Action: Permits are not transferable to new owners. Obtain a valid permit to operate the retail food establishment in compliance with the law. Submit a food permit application immediately.

FRIENDSHIP ASPIRE ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL, 700 S. Main St. Date of inspection June 6. Kitchen was not in use during the inspection. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas.

LUCKY'S CAFE LLC, 310 E. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection June 6. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. No soap provided at the hand washing sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Soap was provided during the inspection. Diced tomatoes (48 degrees F), diced ham (47 degrees F), and gravy (47 degrees F) in the prep cooler by the grill is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

MCDONALDS, 2819 Olive St. Date of inspection June 6. Milk (47 degrees F) in the small cooler by the drive thru window and milk (42 degrees F) in the reach in refrigerator by the coffee station is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The floors throughout the facility, especially under the equipment, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.