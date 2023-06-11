Fort Smith leaders visit Washington, D.C., to draw support for Air National Guard base and sewer system needs

WASHINGTON -- Fort Smith leaders traveled to the nation's capital last week to meet with Arkansas' congressional delegation amid increased attention toward the Sebastian County city.

The conversations last Wednesday between local and federal leaders primarily focused on two topics: The decision to make Ebbing Air National Guard Base part of the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program and the mitigation of the consent decree concerning the city's sewer system.

While local and federal officials often communicate about issues and collaborate on projects, the visit by Mayor George McGill and several members of the Board of Directors marked the city's first business trip to Washington, D.C., in the last decade.

"It really showed me how we all work together," Christina Catsavis, an at-large board member, said. "This has been eye-opening for me to understand how it goes from local to state to a national level, and how what's done in Washington can have real-world effects and impact on our local community."

The Fort Smith members met with Republican U.S. Sens. John Boozman of Rogers, and Tom Cotton ofLittle Rock, in addition to U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Rogers Republican. Womack represents Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District, which includes the Natural State's northwest corner.

Boozman and Womack have local government experience. Boozman served on the Rogers School Board for seven years before joining Congress in 2001. Womack led Rogers as its mayor for 12 years, leaving office as he assumed his current role.

"Dialogue is important," Womack explained. "Having an open dialogue with one of your biggest cities in your district is important, and I try to do that with all of them."

Boozman grew up in Fort Smith and his extended family still lives in the community. He knows the area "as well as anybody," but acknowledges that he does not understand what happens every day given his time away from the area for his senatorial work.

"It's a hassle to come [to Washington]," the senator said about the Fort Smith group. "But to get on the same page as their senators and congressman is as important not only for us personally, but also our staffs so we can help them with their present needs [and] look to the future to help them."

The trip comes a month after state and federal leaders held a celebration at Ebbing Air National Guard Base marking the city's selection for the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. The federal program permits the United States to make defense sales and offer training services to international partners. The president designates countries and organizations for the program. Around 190 entities currently participate in the effort.

Ebbing Air National Guard Base will serve as a pilot training center for Singapore and other countries with plans to accommodate up to 24 foreign F-35 aircraft.

"It's going to bring a lot of expenditure of funds to Fort Smith and the whole region, where there is going to be a lot of infrastructure built," Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said. "We also believe that it will attract defense contractors who want contact with those foreign countries and want to be around the F-35 programs."

Morton added that the Board of Directors has to prioritize ensuring that Fort Smith can offer a high quality of living to impress foreign military organizations and defense groups. McGill echoed the importance of this dedication, telling The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the military has increased its interest in Arkansas.

"We're centrally located with a great work environment when it comes to flying aircraft," he said. "It is a good location, tremendous workforce and quality of life. ... We are on the radar."

Fort Smith is still working on improvements to its sewer system after the city entered a consent decree in 2015 stemming from allowing untreated sewage into waterways for decades. Fort Smith has partnered with state and federal agencies -- including the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency -- to remedy the problem.

"They've inherited a problem that's gone on for decades," Boozman said of the current city government. "They've worked really hard to try to come out from underneath that."

Boozman and Womack emphasized the necessity of fostering relationships between their offices and local governments. Womack mentioned how, as Rogers' mayor, he used congressional earmarks and federal legislation to secure funds for local projects, citing the Perry Road interchange near the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping center as an example.

"And I know what it did. It created an economic juggernaut in Northwest Arkansas that is creating jobs and economic vitality for the entire region," he said. "I think those federal dollars were well-spent. We pay federal taxes, we need to see some of that money come back to our area."

Boozman and Womack serve on the Senate and House Appropriations committees respectively in the current Congress. As part of his congressional directed spending requests, Boozman submitted a $12 million item concerning water conveyance to Fort Smith and surrounding areas.

Appropriators will have to work within rules established in the recent debt ceiling legislative package as they finalize the next fiscal year's appropriations bills. The measure -- a compromise between the Biden administration and House Republican leaders -- included language capping spending for the next two fiscal years with the threat of imposing a 1% spending cut if lawmakers fail to approve the annual measures.

Cotton was the only member of Arkansas' congressional delegation to vote against the legislation. Womack supported the measure with concerns regarding spending for defense, but he expressed optimism about securing support for the Ebbing Air National Guard Base mission.

"We still have to get a defense bill. There will be money in the defense bill for this project, so I'm a little nervous about that," Womack said. "I want to make sure we are doing the right thing to pass a defense bill because it does benefit my district."

As Womack spoke to the Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday, the House of Representatives was at a standstill thanks to conservative lawmakers blocking the House from moving legislation forward. The coalition halted proceedings for the week in protest of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., not doing more to reduce spending.

Womack described the situation to reporters as "political incontinence."

"That's a leadership challenge. That's why these guys run for leadership; they're going to fix these problems, right?" he later told the Democrat-Gazette.