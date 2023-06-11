Fort Smith organizations prepare summer camps, classes and activities to keep kids busy

FORT SMITH -- Several community organizations are offering camps, classes and activities to keep kids busy over the summer.

Community School of the Arts, 201 N. 19th St., has classes available in music, theater, dance and visual art for children as young as 3 all the way up to adults.

The school has a Pop, Rock, & All That Jazz Camp, an instrumental and vocal jazz camp, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10-14 each day for students entering grades 7-12. The camp is provided free by the Academic Enrichment for Gifted/Talented in Summer grant through the Arkansas Department of Education.

Music camps and classes include Piano Discoveries: Under the Sea for beginners and Disney Piano Camp for intermediate students, Ultimate Drums Camp, and Summer Strings for violin, viola, cello and bass with sessions for students of all skill levels. The school will also have a string ensemble class for adult and nontraditional students Monday evenings.

Theater, dance and art camps will all be offered throughout the summer. Students in grades 7-12 can register for the youth theater production of "Godspell the Musical," while elementary-age students will also be able to experience a taste of Broadway as they learn to sing, dance and act simultaneously in Broadway Intensive, Rising Stars, or Smash Hit classes.

"There really is something for everyone this year with our day camps and then our big summer musical at the end of July," said Cody Walls, the school's director of theater. "It's also the first year we are doing the full version of a musical for the summer show."

More information, as well as a registration form, is available through the Community School of the Arts website at csafortsmith.org.

The Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., is hosting a rodeo-themed kids summer program from 10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday in June. Kids can see different themed guests including rodeo clowns, cowboys and horses, and participate in various activities. The event is free, and the museum asks the kids and their adults dress western to participate.

The city's Parks Department is hosting free weekly movies at its various parks at dusk, when it becomes dark enough to project onto the screen.

The parks will show "Soul" at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1815 N Greenwood Ave., on Friday ; "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St., on June 23; "A Bug's Life" at Tilles Park, 1017 N. 37th St., on July 7; and "Artemis Fowl" at Creekmore Park on July 17.

The Parks Department is also hosting City Pop Up Play Days from 10 a.m. to noon throughout the summer.

The department asks attendees to bring their own items to tie dye at Creekmore Park on Thursday , ride a giant slip n' slide at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on June 22, participate in a Ninja Course at Creekmore Park on July 6 and have a city play day with various area organizations and activities at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Aug. 5.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., is hosting RAM Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. each week.

The museum said all ages and skill levels are welcome to come make and take their projects, which will focus on fun crafts through the decades. The crafts are slap bracelets Saturday , a summer flag June 24, a vision board July 1 and optical art July 8.

The museum is also hosting a science fiction art camp July 18-21 from 1-5 p.m. for students ages 11 to 14 where they can learn about futuristic artwork and 1960s comic book design, then push their creative limits while creating aliens, spaceships and mechanical machines.

There will also be an installation art camp July 25-28 for students ages 15 to 18, where they can learn public art installations before refining a collaborative vision and creating an immersive art installation to share with the community.

More information about both camps and a link to register is available online at fsram.org

The Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, is hosting Kiddy Kamps for children ages 4 to 6.

From 9-11 a.m., kids can gather at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center with a responsible parent or guardian to participate in mini day camp activities.

The camps will be hosted June 21 with the theme "D" is for Duck on June 21, "S" is for Snake on July 19 and "O" is for Owls on Aug. 9. The center requires advance registration for the event by calling (501) 710-6285.