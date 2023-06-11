FYI Calendar: Dogs are in the spotlight at APT’s Zephyr Blevins Gallery

June 11 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset -- Outdoor Slow Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Circle at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

OUTrageous Sunday Brunch -- "Hugs and Quiches" with a performance by neo-soul producer and vocalist Theia and viewing of "OUTrageous" exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. $35 on eventbrite. "OUTrageous" is on display through June 30. artventures-nwa.org.

Ozarks Drag Brunch -- Featuring drag performances by Brooklyn Bisette and Billie McBride, Patti La Plae Safe, Lady Kakes and Abs Hart, noon, Fayetteville Town Center. Tickets $45 (before June 9) at eventbrite. Proceeds benefit NWA Equality. nwaequality.org.

Sunday Music -- With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Duo Divinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meet the Author -- Lori Ann Wood, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Statehood Day -- With Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

Clayton Conversations -- With authors and historians Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 2 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. $10. claytonhouse.org.

June 12 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- For all kinds of needle workers, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "It Happened One Summer" by Tessa Bailey, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Class -- Punch needle with Tara Fletcher-Gibbs, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. June 12-13 presented by the FYRE program at Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 13 (Tuesday)

Kids' Craft Corner -- Photography, 10 a.m.-noon, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. Register at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

True Crime Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Edition Book Club -- "The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop" by Fannie Flagg, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "The Postman Always Rings Twice" by James Cain, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

June 14 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Spectacular -- Cartooning with Rick Stromoski, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 10 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday -- "The Velveteen Rabbit" by Bright Star Theatre, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Wednesday Spectacular -- BenAnna Band, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

NWA Pride Trivia -- 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mojo's Pint & Pies on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville. mojospintsandpies.com.

June 15 (Thursday)

We're Hooked! -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Woodcarvers -- Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club woodcarving and woodburning demonstrations, 1-5 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum with music by Todd Noyes and friends. Free. 426-8409 or bellavistawoodcarversclub.org.

Curious Kids Workshop -- Habitat Helpers: Bats with Devil's Den State Park, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Poetluck -- With Jonathan Harper, author of "You Don't Belong Here," a potluck meal and an open mic, 6 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. writerscolony.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Families & The Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lifestyle of 19th Century Rural Britons -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas Black Film Showcase -- 6:30-9:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

June 16 (Friday)

BenAnna Band Sing-Along -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Community Yoga -- With Jamie Dye, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Magic With Tommy Terrific -- 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Get tickets at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "The LEGO Movie," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

June 17 (Saturday)

Fabulous Father's Day DIY Gifts -- 9:30-11 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Super Saturday -- With Will Parker, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds -- "Good Bug, Bad Bug," 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Lab -- World Record Paper Airplanes, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Artist Demo -- Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Teen Tabletop -- Alien, noon-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Studio Demo -- Crystal Bridges Trails and Grounds, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

June 18 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Jack Williams, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dog Show — With art by Karen Wagaman, Kinya Christian, Caity Church, Chuck Stout and two pieces from the McClure Collection by Christian and Amy Eichert, throughout the run of "Sylvia" in the Arkansas Public Theatres Zephyr Blevins Gallery in downtown Rogers. Free. arkansaspublictheatre.org.



