FYI Calendar: Dogs are in the spotlight at APT’s Zephyr Blevins Gallery

June 11 (Sunday)
Sunday Reset -- Outdoor Slow Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Circle at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.
OUTrageous Sunday Brunch -- "Hugs and Quiches" with a performance by neo-soul producer and vocalist Theia and viewing of "OUTrageous" exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. $35 on eventbrite. "OUTrageous" is on display through June 30. artventures-nwa.org.
Ozarks Drag Brunch -- Featuring drag performances by Brooklyn Bisette and Billie McBride, Patti La Plae Safe, Lady Kakes and Abs Hart, noon, Fayetteville Town Center. Tickets $45 (before June 9) at eventbrite. Proceeds benefit NWA Equality. nwaequality.org.
Sunday Music -- With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Mountain Street Stage -- Duo Divinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Meet the Author -- Lori Ann Wood, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
Statehood Day -- With Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.
Clayton Conversations -- With authors and historians Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 2 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. $10. claytonhouse.org.
June 12 (Monday)
Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Book Talk -- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Stitch Together -- For all kinds of needle workers, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "It Happened One Summer" by Tessa Bailey, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Art Class -- Punch needle with Tara Fletcher-Gibbs, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. June 12-13 presented by the FYRE program at Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. fenixarts.org.
Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
June 13 (Tuesday)
Kids' Craft Corner -- Photography, 10 a.m.-noon, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. Register at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.
True Crime Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
First Edition Book Club -- "The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop" by Fannie Flagg, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Books & Brews -- "The Postman Always Rings Twice" by James Cain, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
June 14 (Wednesday)
Wednesday Spectacular -- Cartooning with Rick Stromoski, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 10 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Wild for Wednesday -- "The Velveteen Rabbit" by Bright Star Theatre, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Wednesday Spectacular -- BenAnna Band, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
NWA Pride Trivia -- 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Mojo's Pint & Pies on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville. mojospintsandpies.com.
June 15 (Thursday)
We're Hooked! -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Woodcarvers -- Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club woodcarving and woodburning demonstrations, 1-5 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum with music by Todd Noyes and friends. Free. 426-8409 or bellavistawoodcarversclub.org.
Curious Kids Workshop -- Habitat Helpers: Bats with Devil's Den State Park, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.
Poetluck -- With Jonathan Harper, author of "You Don't Belong Here," a potluck meal and an open mic, 6 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. writerscolony.org.
Cocktail Tour -- Families & The Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Lifestyle of 19th Century Rural Britons -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Arkansas Black Film Showcase -- 6:30-9:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
June 16 (Friday)
BenAnna Band Sing-Along -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Community Yoga -- With Jamie Dye, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Magic With Tommy Terrific -- 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Get tickets at bentonvillelibrary.org.
Artist Demo -- Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Summer Family Movies -- "The LEGO Movie," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
June 17 (Saturday)
Fabulous Father's Day DIY Gifts -- 9:30-11 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
Super Saturday -- With Will Parker, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
Discover the Grounds -- "Good Bug, Bad Bug," 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Art Lab -- World Record Paper Airplanes, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Artist Demo -- Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Teen Tabletop -- Alien, noon-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
Studio Demo -- Crystal Bridges Trails and Grounds, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.
June 18 (Sunday)
Sunday Music -- Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Mountain Street Stage -- Jack Williams, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
