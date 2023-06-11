FYI Calendar: Kids can get their rodeo on at Fort Smith Museum of History

June 11 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Clayton Conversations -- With authors and historians Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 2 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. $10. claytonhouse.org.

Gallery Tour -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

__

June 12 (Monday)

Pawfficer Fuzz Story Time -- With FPD officer Robyn Shoptaw and Pawfficer Fuzz, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

__

June 13 (Tuesday)

Authors in the Afternoon -- With David Steen, author of "Almost Home: Setting Our Sights Toward Heaven," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. Books will be for sale. 783-0229.

Socrates Cafe -- Philosophical discussions, 6-7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

June 14 (Wednesday)

Pawfficer Fuzz Story Time -- With FPD officer Robyn Shoptaw and Pawfficer Fuzz, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

__

June 15 (Thursday)

The Book Lover's Club -- Share what you're reading, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Pop-Up Play Days -- Tie dye, 10 a.m. & noon, Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. Free.

"Rodeo Kids" -- A children's summer program with rodeo clowns, cowboys, horses, Rodeo Royalty, and music, 10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. Dress Western! Free. 783-7841.

Movie Matinee -- "Minions: Rise of Gru," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sit & Stitch -- Bring your current project, 2-3 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Fort Smith Jazz Jam -- 6 & 9 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith.

__

June 16 (Friday)

Artist Demo -- Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Bikes at the Bakery -- Social ride, 6-9 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith.

__

June 17 (Saturday)

Farmers Market on Garrison -- 7 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays, downtown Fort Smith.

120 Years of Custom Motorcycles -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fort Smith Harley-Davidson. Free.

Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free.

Adult Crafts -- Decoupage seashells, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Tommy Terrific' s Wacky Magic Show -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

June 18 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

June 20 (Tuesday)

In Parker's Court -- The Trial of the Dalton Brothers, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Rescheduled from April; those tickets will be honored. $25. 783-7841.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com