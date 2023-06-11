Garden, park blooms in Spa City

HOT SPRINGS -- After a year and a half of work and contributions from various organizations and individuals, the Garland County Library Community Garden & Park officially opened Saturday with a ribbon cutting by library Executive Director Adam Webb and Butch Smith, design and facilities manager.

"It fills my heart with joy and gratitude to witness the realization of this shared dream that has blossomed into a vibrant reality," Webb said.

A crowd gathered to witness the ceremony and tour the grounds of the new feature. Webb said the garden is "built on the momentum that we're seeing all over Garland County these days" and that the community is on the cusp of greatness.

"May this community garden serve as a constant reminder of our collective power to nurture, grow and create positive change," he said.

The project was completed thanks to civic investment and community partnerships, according to Webb, but was spearheaded by Smith.

"I'd like to thank the library staff for their support and help in the project and putting up with my puppy dog enthusiasm for this long," said Smith, who thanked the donors and sponsors before the ribbon was cut.

According to Webb, the library has owned the lot for over a decade, but could not decide on a project that would be low-cost and high-impact. The idea for the community garden came from a focus group.

The park will include a meadow and amphitheater for various events while the garden will feature a raised bed area with 42 rentable beds, an orchard and more.

Each bed can be rented for six months at a time for planting vegetables and fruit. The beds will become available in September.

The garden and park will be open from sunup to sundown, Webb said.

The Garland County Library Community Garden & Park is located along Banks Street adjacent to the upper parking lot of the library at 1427 Malvern Ave.

A sundial, donated by the Buns family, has been connected to the library since 1955. It has now been re-donated and placed in the new Garland County Library Community Garden and Park. (The Sentinel-Record/Lance Brownfield)

