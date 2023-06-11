Gators finally get best of Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team smoked the competition in the first three of the four most important meets of the year.

First, the Razorbacks won the SEC Indoor title at home by scoring 100.25 points with Florida taking second with 73.

Then the Razorbacks won their first NCAA Indoor title since 2013 with 62 points at Albuquerque, N.M., as Georgia took second with 40 and Florida third with 34.

Arkansas was its most dominating at the SEC Outdoor Championships, scoring 149 points at Baton Rouge with host LSU taking second with 89. Florida was sixth with 70 points.

Through 20 of 21 events at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Friday night in Austin, Texas, the Razorbacks were in position to go 4 for 4 in championship season.

Arkansas led with 52 points and Florida was second with 47.

But the last event was the 1,600-meter relay, and Florida set the event's collegiate record earlier this season while Arkansas made the NCAA final by finishing eighth in the semifinals.

The final went true to form as the Gators won in 2 minutes, 57.74 seconds to break their collegiate record and won the NCAA team title with 57 points.

Arkansas' relay team was eighth in 3:03.66 and finished with 53 points to take second behind Florida.

"We're disappointed," Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam said. "We felt like the title was within our grasp, and it just slipped out though our fingers. This one stings.

"But I feel like our guys put everything out there and competed as hard as they could."

Florida had some help in Friday night's first event when Texas Tech's 400 relay team was disqualified after crossing the finish line first.

The disqualification made LSU the winner and moved Florida from third to second, adding two points to the Gators' team total.

Before the 1,600 relay, Arkansas senior Roje Stona led the discus through five of six throws with a mark of 215 feet. But Arizona State senior Turner Washington threw 217-3 on his final attempt to win and push Stona to second place. As a result, Arkansas scored eight points in the discus instead of 10.

"Any championship that's won, there's always some good fortune along the way," Florida Coach Mike Holloway said during an interview with ESPN2. "But I'm a guy that thinks preparation creates opportunities, and no matter what other people did, it's about what we did."

Florida got within striking distance of the Razorbacks by scoring 20 points in the 400 with Emmanuel Bamidele taking first, Ryan Willie second and Jevaughn Powell seventh. Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, Powell and Willie then ran on the 1,600-meter relay that secured Florida's second consecutive NCAA Outdoor championship and sixth since 2012.

"Florida is a great program and my hat's off to them," Bucknam said. "They got the job done. We just couldn't finish it off."

Arkansas had three individual champions with freshman Jaydon Hibbert in the triple jump, junior Phillip Lemonious in the 110 hurdles and senior Carey McLeod in the long jump. Sophomore Wayne Pinnock was second in the long jump.

Hibbert, 18, swept NCAA titles indoors and outdoors as he went 57 feet, 7 1/2 inches Friday night to win by two feet. He also swept SEC triple jump titles indoors and outdoors.

"What a great year Jaydon had," Bucknam said. "What a great addition to our program."

Lemonious won in 13.28 on Friday night after missing last year's NCAA meet because he hit a hurdle during the West Prelims and fell.

"Phillip was at a real low point last year at this time," Bucknam said. "Then this year he's battled injuries and wasn't a factor for us indoors. But the guy just kept getting into the training room and worked his way out of a really deep hole he was in.

"It shows a lot of grit and determination to go from where he was last year at this time to winning a national title."

McLeod, a transfer from Tennessee, won the long jump with a leap of 27-1 1/4. He also won the long jump at the NCAA Indoors.

"You look at Carey McLeod, who was at Tennessee most of his career and hadn't won a national title," Bucknam said. "He comes to Arkansas and he wins two."

Arkansas senior Ayden Owens-Delerme won the NCAA decathlon title last year. But he has dealt with knee soreness this year and with an eye toward the World Championships later this summer, he and assistant coach Travis Geopfert made the decision to focus on the 400 hurdles this outdoor season.

After not running the 400 hurdles since 2016, Owens-Delerme won the SEC title with a national-leading time of 48.26 and cruised through the West Prelims.

But Owens-Delerme didn't have his usual energy in Wednesday night's semifinals when he ran 49.82 and missed advancing to the final by one spot.

"Having Ayden out of the 400 hurdles really put us behind the eight-ball," Bucknam said. "But it wasn't just that."

Arkansas sophomore Ralford Mullings came into the meet ranked fifth nationally in the discus (206-0), but he had fouls on two of three throws and his lone mark inbounds of 189-3 to finish 16th.

In the decathlon, Razorbacks junior Yariel Soto Torrado finished sixth with a career-best 7,917 points. But he was two points shy of taking fifth -- which would have been another point in the team race.

Senior James Benson, who ran the fastest leg (44.11) on Arkansas' 1,600 relay Wednesday night, couldn't go in the final.

"James ran a phenomenal leg in the semifinals, and his body gave out," Bucknam said. "He went to the well Wednesday night, and that was it."

Owens-Delerme replaced Benson on the 1,600 relay final and ran with sophomore Connor Washington, junior Lance Lang and senior Christopher Bailey.

Also scoring for Arkansas were senior Jordan West (seventh in the shot put) and sophomore Patrick Kiprop (eighth in the 10,000).

"We met with the team after we got our runner-up trophy," Bucknam said. "I just told them how proud the coaching staff is of their work and to hold their heads high.

"Florida beat us at the outdoor nationals after we beat them indoors. We beat them twice for SEC championships. Overall, I think it was a great year for us."

The Razorbacks, who last won the NCAA Outdoor title in 2005, finished second to Florida for the third time since 2013.

"A lot of things are working right for us," Bucknam said. "We've just got to get over this outdoor title hump. We feel like we've got the right formula now and we're going to come back and work to be better next year.

"We know the expectation is to win a national title, and we know we came up a little bit short, but we've got nothing to be ashamed of.

"We didn't go empty handed this year. There are four meets we really emphasize in track and we won three of them. It's just hard to win them all."